EQS-News: AIXTRON reports preliminary Q2/2024 results with strong order intake. Momentum in SiC and GaN power continues. Guidance for 2024 adjusted.

AIXTRON reports preliminary Q2/2024 results with strong order intake. Momentum in SiC and GaN power continues. Guidance for 2024 adjusted.



04.07.2024 / 23:17 CET/CEST

AIXTRON reports preliminary Q2/2024 results with strong order intake. Momentum in SiC and GaN power continues. Guidance for 2024 adjusted.

Herzogenrath, July 4, 2024 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is reporting preliminary results for the second quarter 2024. Preliminary order intake in the second quarter of 2024 turned out strong at approx. EUR 176 million (Q2/2023: EUR 177.9 million) with the largest shares of equipment orders coming from the Silicon Carbide (SiC) power (~58%) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) power (~29%) segments. At approx. EUR 132 million (Q2/2023: EUR 173.5 million) preliminary revenues were in the upper half of the guided range (EUR 120 – 140 million). The preliminary operating result (EBIT) is approx. EUR 13 million (Q2/2023: EUR 44.6 million) which translates into an EBIT-margin of approx. 10%.

Based on the current market developments and the budget exchange rate of 1.15 USD/EUR (2023: 1.15 USD/EUR), the Executive Board adjusts the guidance for fiscal year 2024 and now expects to generate revenues in the range between EUR 620 million and EUR 660 million (previously EUR 630 million – EUR 720 million), a gross margin of around 43% – 45% (unchanged) and an EBIT margin of around 22% – 25% (previously 24% – 26%).

"We have delivered a quarter with strong orders, especially in the area of SiC and GaN power electronics. This confirms the continued momentum in the industry to replace traditional silicon with the superior materials GaN and SiC. We expect similar strong orders in the upcoming quarters, as key customers continue to drive the expansion of their fabs for wide bandgap power semiconductors," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

The full half-year report 2024 including the final results for the first half of 2024 will be published as planned on July 25, 2024.

