EQS-News: AiBtl BioPharma Strengthens Partnership With ABVC BioPharma, Paying $150,000 in Licensing Fees

AiBtl BioPharma Strengthens Partnership With ABVC BioPharma, Paying $150,000 in Licensing Fees



Licensing Fees From AiBtl and Strategic Partners Now Total $696,000, Bolstering Confidence in AiBtl’s Plans

FREMONT, CA - January 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous system), and oncology/hematology, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, AiBtl BioPharma, has paid $150,000 in licensing fees to ABVC. This latest payment brings the total licensing fees ABVC and its related subsidiaries have received from its three strategic partners to $696,000, showcasing the growing strength of these collaborations. The payment, tied to ABVC's psychiatric disorder pipeline, which includes treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is part of a broader agreement with AiBtl BioPharma. The MDD and ADHD pipeline, valued at $667M by third-party evaluators, continues to gain momentum as both companies advance their collaborative efforts.

These incremental licensing fees highlight AiBtl’s commitment to ABVC’s innovative biopharma pipeline and reinforce this partnership's strategic benefits. AiBtl is focused on developing cutting-edge natural therapies that it believes can create long-term value for its investors and stakeholders.

“Incremental licensing fees like this signal the strong alignment between ABVC and AiBtl’s strategic goals,” said Uttam Patil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABVC. “These payments strengthen our financial position and demonstrate AiBtl’s confidence in our product portfolio and its long-term growth potential. This partnership is a testament to our ability to work together toward shared success.”

“This milestone represents another step in AiBtl’s growth journey,” said Russ Jaimes, CEO of AiBtl BioPharma. “With the continued support of ABVC and our strategic partners, we are well-positioned to execute our growth plans and expand our market presence.”

The growing licensing revenue reinforces investors' and partners’ confidence in AiBtl’s innovative approach, which combines natural therapies with advanced AI-driven technologies. AiBtl’s strategic alignment with ABVC ensures a robust foundation for scaling operations and capturing market opportunities.

Driving Growth in Expanding Markets

ABVC BioPharma is strategically positioned in growing markets. The global MDD market is projected to grow from $11.51 billion in 2022 to $14.96 billion by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 2.8%.[1] The global ADHD treatment market is also growing, expected to increase from $15.23 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2032.[2] Additionally, the global botanical drug market, valued at $163 million in 2021, is forecasted to experience an impressive CAGR of 39% through 2030, reaching $3.2 billion.[3]

For more information about ABVC and its subsidiaries, stay updated on the latest updates or visit https://abvcpharma.com. ABVC urges its shareholders to sign up on the Company's website for the latest news alerts; visit https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17707

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global clinical trials through Phase III.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

