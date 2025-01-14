EQS-News: AiBtl BioPharma Strengthens Partnership With ABVC BioPharma, Paying $150,000 in Licensing Fees

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’758 0.5%  SPI 15’679 0.5%  Dow 42’297 0.9%  DAX 20’330 1.0%  Euro 0.9398 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’008 1.1%  Gold 2’667 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’431 2.3%  Dollar 0.9158 0.0%  Öl 80.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie am Scheideweg: Verluste, Kritik und Zukunftschancen im Fokus
Ausblick: BlackRock präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Presse: China prüft Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von Tiktok an Musk
Ørsted-Aktie tiefer: Bauarbeiten am grössten deutschen Offshore-Windpark weitgehend abgeschlossen
Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Gewinnen, Amazon-Titel höher: Amazon bestellt 200 Elektro-Lkw bei Daimler Truck - Absatzzahlen gesunken
Suche...

American BriVision Aktie [Valor: 47821235 / ISIN: US0247332069]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.01.2025 14:37:11

EQS-News: AiBtl BioPharma Strengthens Partnership With ABVC BioPharma, Paying $150,000 in Licensing Fees

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
AiBtl BioPharma Strengthens Partnership With ABVC BioPharma, Paying $150,000 in Licensing Fees

14.01.2025 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Licensing Fees From AiBtl and Strategic Partners Now Total $696,000, Bolstering Confidence in AiBtl’s Plans

FREMONT, CA - January 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous system), and oncology/hematology, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, AiBtl BioPharma, has paid $150,000 in licensing fees to ABVC. This latest payment brings the total licensing fees ABVC and its related subsidiaries have received from its three strategic partners to $696,000, showcasing the growing strength of these collaborations. The payment, tied to ABVC's psychiatric disorder pipeline, which includes treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is part of a broader agreement with AiBtl BioPharma. The MDD and ADHD pipeline, valued at $667M by third-party evaluators, continues to gain momentum as both companies advance their collaborative efforts.

These incremental licensing fees highlight AiBtl’s commitment to ABVC’s innovative biopharma pipeline and reinforce this partnership's strategic benefits. AiBtl is focused on developing cutting-edge natural therapies that it believes can create long-term value for its investors and stakeholders.

“Incremental licensing fees like this signal the strong alignment between ABVC and AiBtl’s strategic goals,” said Uttam Patil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABVC. “These payments strengthen our financial position and demonstrate AiBtl’s confidence in our product portfolio and its long-term growth potential. This partnership is a testament to our ability to work together toward shared success.”

 “This milestone represents another step in AiBtl’s growth journey,” said Russ Jaimes, CEO of AiBtl BioPharma. “With the continued support of ABVC and our strategic partners, we are well-positioned to execute our growth plans and expand our market presence.”

The growing licensing revenue reinforces investors' and partners’ confidence in AiBtl’s innovative approach, which combines natural therapies with advanced AI-driven technologies. AiBtl’s strategic alignment with ABVC ensures a robust foundation for scaling operations and capturing market opportunities.

Driving Growth in Expanding Markets

ABVC BioPharma is strategically positioned in growing markets. The global MDD market is projected to grow from $11.51 billion in 2022 to $14.96 billion by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 2.8%.[1] The global ADHD treatment market is also growing, expected to increase from $15.23 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2032.[2] Additionally, the global botanical drug market, valued at $163 million in 2021, is forecasted to experience an impressive CAGR of 39% through 2030, reaching $3.2 billion.[3]

For more information about ABVC and its subsidiaries, stay updated on the latest updates or visit https://abvcpharma.com. ABVC urges its shareholders to sign up on the Company's website for the latest news alerts; visit https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17707

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global clinical trials through Phase III.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Dr. Uttam Patil
Email: uttam@ambrivis.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

14.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABVC BioPharma, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US0247332069
EQS News ID: 2067569

 
End of News EQS News Service

2067569  14.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067569&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu American BriVision Holding Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:13 Julius Bär: 14.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG, SAP SE, Volkswagen AG
09:35 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Sika, UBS
08:57 SMI gibt weiter nach
07:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Unter den Trendlinien
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Rotation in motion
13.01.25 Ausblick 2025 und die Vontobel Top Picks für das neue Jahr
13.01.25 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz gesucht
08.01.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’235.51 19.26 B5ES6U
Short 12’475.60 13.82 7CSSMU
Short 12’942.51 8.87 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’749.61 14.01.2025 14:46:30
Long 11’280.00 19.78
Long 10’984.30 13.43 SSQMQU
Long 10’513.43 8.77 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
MicroStrategy als Kurstreiber: Bitcoin erholt sich kräftig vom Montagstief
Darum ist die Amazon-Aktie für Bernstein 2025 ein Favorit
NEL-Aktie nach Einbruch stärker: Produktionsstopp und Stellenstreichungen bei NEL ASA
Anleger decken sich mit Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktien ein: Lindt & Sprüngli wächst 2024 weltweit stark
Nestlé-Aktie am Scheideweg: Verluste, Kritik und Zukunftschancen im Fokus
US-Handel endet mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
Auf diese KI-Aktie setzt Cathie Woods - neuer Favorit?
Kryptowährungen unter Druck: Bitcoin fällt auf Niveau von Ende November

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten