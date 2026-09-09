EQS-News: AGRANA intends to acquire flavour producer esarom

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover

AGRANA intends to acquire flavour producer esarom



09.09.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

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AGRANA intends to acquire flavour producer esarom



The Austrian specialist for flavours and beverage solutions is intended to boost AGRANA’s expertise and consolidate its Food & Beverage Solutions as a growth platform



AGRANA intends to acquire 100 % of the shares in esarom gmbh and esarom holding gmbh (hereinafter referred to collectively as esarom). Founded in 1946, this Austrian company specialises in tailored taste and beverage solutions as well as functional formulations for the food and beverage sector. Through the planned acquisition, AGRANA aims to combine the expertise of esarom with its existing range of fruit preparations, juice concentrates, beverage bases and customer-specific food and beverage solutions. This transaction would be a further step for AGRANA towards expanding its Food & Beverage Solutions as an innovative business area offering high-quality customer solutions and profitable growth.



“The objective with esarom is not only to expand our portfolio but also to combine complimentary areas of competence to create an even stronger overall offering. The expertise at esarom supplements our own existing fruit preparation, beverage base and flavour offerings in the form of customer-specific solutions. This will provide our customers with a broader, integrated offering from a single source, enable us to jointly develop innovations faster and to grow in attractive regions. This is in line with the fundamental mindset of ONE AGRANA: Combining areas of expertise and creating value added for our customers as a single company, says Stephan Büttner, CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG.



Among other products, esarom develops and produces flavours, bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers. The company has comprehensive know-how in terms of formulations, long-term customer relationships and a strong focus on exports, particularly to Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.



The planned combination of the esarom sites in Oberrohrbach and Rückersdorf with the AGRANA site in Kröllendorf is aimed at creating an integrated three-site production cluster. The intention is to bundle the areas of production, development and application expertise, accelerate joint product development and enable aligned customer relationship management. This should benefit customers through a broader portfolio of solutions and additional possibilities to jointly develop tailored products.



With around 400 employees, esarom would also significantly boost AGRANA’s development, application and market expertise. Following the completion of the transaction, the intention is to integrate the know-how of the teams, the long-standing customer relationships and the regional market insights to form an overall network of in-depth skills.



esarom generated revenues of € 112 million in its 2025 financial year. Given the EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, the agreed enterprise value amounts to around € 150 million. The risks of both parties are mitigated by means of conventional price adjustment mechanisms and success-based purchase price components.



The share purchase agreement is to be signed in the near future. The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary anti-trust approvals and, from today’s perspective, is expected at the beginning of the 2027|28 financial year.

For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak, Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084,



Hannes Haider, Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905,



ABOUT AGRANA



AGRANA adds value to agricultural raw materials: As a major international player, we process agricultural raw materials to create high-end solutions for food products, beverages and industrial applications. Around 8,400 employees working in its two business areas, Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities, generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.2 billion at 50 production facilities worldwide. Founded in 1988, AGRANA is today the global market leader in fruit preparations, a leading global producer of apple and berry juice concentrates and a major supplier of sugar, customer-specific starch products and bioethanol.

This press release is accessible in German and English at www.agrana.com.

The Austrian specialist for flavours and beverage solutions is intended to boost AGRANA’s expertise and consolidate its Food & Beverage Solutions as a growth platformAGRANA intends to acquire 100 % of the shares in esarom gmbh and esarom holding gmbh (hereinafter referred to collectively as esarom). Founded in 1946, this Austrian company specialises in tailored taste and beverage solutions as well as functional formulations for the food and beverage sector. Through the planned acquisition, AGRANA aims to combine the expertise of esarom with its existing range of fruit preparations, juice concentrates, beverage bases and customer-specific food and beverage solutions. This transaction would be a further step for AGRANA towards expanding its Food & Beverage Solutions as an innovative business area offering high-quality customer solutions and profitable growth.“The objective with esarom is not only to expand our portfolio but also to combine complimentary areas of competence to create an even stronger overall offering. The expertise at esarom supplements our own existing fruit preparation, beverage base and flavour offerings in the form of customer-specific solutions. This will provide our customers with a broader, integrated offering from a single source, enable us to jointly develop innovations faster and to grow in attractive regions. This is in line with the fundamental mindset of ONE AGRANA: Combining areas of expertise and creating value added for our customers as a single company, saysAmong other products, esarom develops and produces flavours, bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers. The company has comprehensive know-how in terms of formulations, long-term customer relationships and a strong focus on exports, particularly to Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.The planned combination of the esarom sites in Oberrohrbach and Rückersdorf with the AGRANA site in Kröllendorf is aimed at creating an integrated three-site production cluster. The intention is to bundle the areas of production, development and application expertise, accelerate joint product development and enable aligned customer relationship management. This should benefit customers through a broader portfolio of solutions and additional possibilities to jointly develop tailored products.With around 400 employees, esarom would also significantly boost AGRANA’s development, application and market expertise. Following the completion of the transaction, the intention is to integrate the know-how of the teams, the long-standing customer relationships and the regional market insights to form an overall network of in-depth skills.esarom generated revenues of € 112 million in its 2025 financial year. Given the EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, the agreed enterprise value amounts to around € 150 million. The risks of both parties are mitigated by means of conventional price adjustment mechanisms and success-based purchase price components.The share purchase agreement is to be signed in the near future. The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary anti-trust approvals and, from today’s perspective, is expected at the beginning of the 2027|28 financial year.Markus Simak, Public Relations+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com Hannes Haider, Investor Relations+43 1 21137 12905, hannes.haider@agrana.com AGRANA adds value to agricultural raw materials: As a major international player, we process agricultural raw materials to create high-end solutions for food products, beverages and industrial applications. Around 8,400 employees working in its two business areas, Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities, generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.2 billion at 50 production facilities worldwide. Founded in 1988, AGRANA is today the global market leader in fruit preparations, a leading global producer of apple and berry juice concentrates and a major supplier of sugar, customer-specific starch products and bioethanol.This press release is accessible in German and English at

09.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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