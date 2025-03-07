|
EQS-News: Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025
EQS-News: Aemetis, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
CUPERTINO, CA - March 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings report:
Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)
Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 194622
Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 194622
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/52093
Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.
The webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.
The voice recording will be available through March 20, 2025 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 52093. After March 20th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.
About Aemetis
Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the operation, acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year Ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.
External Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations/
News Source: Aemetis, Inc.
07.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
