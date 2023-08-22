Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'848 0.1%  SPI 14'308 0.1%  Dow 34'464 -0.1%  DAX 15'603 0.2%  Euro 0.9580 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'225 0.3%  Gold 1'899 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'850 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8774 -0.2%  Öl 84.4 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NFT-Lending als neuer Trend - Wiederbelebung für abflauenden NFT-Handel?
Nordex-Aktie zieht vorbörslich an: Nordex liefert Turbinen nach Kanada
SKAN-Aktie: SKAN steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr deutlich
Arbonia-Aktie: Arbonia macht im ersten Halbjahr Verlustt
BLKB-Aktie: BLKB-Tochter Radicant macht Produkte für bereites Publikum zugänglich
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Advanced Blockchain Aktie [Valor: 4607708 / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.08.2023 08:46:25

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian

Advanced Blockchain
2.70 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian

22.08.2023 / 08:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian

  • CEO contract successfully extended until 31.12.2026
  • Sebastian Markowsky and Håkan Saltin are new members of the Supervisory Board

 

August 22, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG has decided to extend the existing Management Board contract of Simon Telian (Chief Executive Officer/CEO) until 31.12.2026. Simon Telian has already been a member of the Management Board since April 15, 2021 and CEO since August 31, 2022.

Marek Kotewicz, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG: I am very pleased that we were able to extend Simon Telians contract as Chief Executive Officer. Simon has proven to be an extremely reliable leader, especially in difficult times with high Inflation rates and strong volatility in the blockchain and equity markets. Therefore, we are looking forward to an unaltered successful and trustful cooperation with continuity, vision, and sensitivity in leadership. This will enable us to continue the growth course of our company in a sustainable and future-oriented manner.

The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG currently comprises five members. Sebastian Markowsky and Håkan Saltin haven been appointed by court decision as new members after Sam Winkel und Marcus Deetz resigned from their office.

Håkan Saltin has expertise from leading positions in telecommunications as well as in founding and managing very successful companies such as CLX Communications which is now listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange as Sinch. He is also Co-Founder and CTO of Radtonics.

In addition, Advanced Blockchain announced that Scherzer & Co. AG have further increased their investment in Advanced Blockchain. This also adds to their direct stake in Advanced Blockchains portfolio company Peaq Technology GmbH.

 

Important events for Advanced Blockchain in the 2023 financial year:
August 22, 2023 - Annual General Meeting
September 2023 - Publication of the half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2023
November 27-29, 2023 - Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023, Frankfurt

 

Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

 

 


22.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1708219

 
End of News EQS News Service

1708219  22.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708219&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten