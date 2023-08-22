|
22.08.2023 08:46:25
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian
August 22, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG has decided to extend the existing Management Board contract of Simon Telian (Chief Executive Officer/CEO) until 31.12.2026. Simon Telian has already been a member of the Management Board since April 15, 2021 and CEO since August 31, 2022.
Marek Kotewicz, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG: I am very pleased that we were able to extend Simon Telians contract as Chief Executive Officer. Simon has proven to be an extremely reliable leader, especially in difficult times with high Inflation rates and strong volatility in the blockchain and equity markets. Therefore, we are looking forward to an unaltered successful and trustful cooperation with continuity, vision, and sensitivity in leadership. This will enable us to continue the growth course of our company in a sustainable and future-oriented manner.
The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG currently comprises five members. Sebastian Markowsky and Håkan Saltin haven been appointed by court decision as new members after Sam Winkel und Marcus Deetz resigned from their office.
Håkan Saltin has expertise from leading positions in telecommunications as well as in founding and managing very successful companies such as CLX Communications which is now listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange as Sinch. He is also Co-Founder and CTO of Radtonics.
In addition, Advanced Blockchain announced that Scherzer & Co. AG have further increased their investment in Advanced Blockchain. This also adds to their direct stake in Advanced Blockchains portfolio company Peaq Technology GmbH.
Contact:
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
22.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1708219
