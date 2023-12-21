EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'082 -0.6%  SPI 14'497 -0.6%  Dow 37'082 -1.3%  DAX 16'633 -0.6%  Euro 0.9435 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'505 -0.7%  Gold 2'036 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'971 0.9%  Dollar 0.8590 -0.4%  Öl 79.5 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Binance mit grossen Schwierigkeiten auf den Philippinen: Börsenaufsicht droht mit Zugangsblockade
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Commodities
Dollar verliert zu Euro und Franken - Das sind die Gründe
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Suche...

Advanced Blockchain Aktie [Valor: 4607708 / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2023 13:25:54

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high

finanzen.net zero Advanced Blockchain-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Advanced Blockchain
3.99 EUR 17.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous
Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high

21.12.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high

December 21, 2023 – Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Neon Labs, a leading player in the Solana ecosystem, recorded significant trading volume and token price increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting remarkable technological advances.

Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG: "As an early investor in Neon Labs, Advanced Blockchain has always believed in the vision of the Neon Labs team. Their focus on enabling developers to deploy decentralized applications on the Ethereum network, while leveraging Solana’s network benefits like low fees and high transaction speeds, is a testament to Neon Labs commitment to innovation and progress in the blockchain space. This commitment is underscored by the impressive recent market performance, reflecting the growing recognition and support for Neon Labs groundbreaking approach.”

Neon token surpasses $11 million daily trading volume
NEON token has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing $11 million in daily trading volume for the first time since its launch. Additionally, the token recorded a notable price increase of over 400% in the past thirty days. As a result of the price increase, Advanced Blockchain, through its subsidiary Incredulous Labs, holds rights to receive NEON tokens currently worth over $1 million.

Neon Labs recently introduced the transformative approach of parallel transactions, fostering scalability, and efficiency for dApps developers through the launch of their RPC endpoints on Chainlist.

PICA token reaches new heights with close to $5 million in daily trading volume
Similarly, Picasso’s - Composable canary network - PICA token reached an unprecedented trading volume peak, hitting close to $5 million. This marked a substantial 277% price increase in a mere 7 days. Demonstrating their dedication to fostering cross-chain interoperability, Composable team recently announced the launch of Solana IBC, paving the way for the implementation of the Ethereum restaking concept on the Solana network. Additionally, the Composable team is expecting the Ethereum/IBC mainnet to go live within the next few weeks. To date Incredulous Labs holds PICA token worth over $0.5 million. 

Through an investment in Advanced Blockchain AG investors gain unique exposure in these early-stage companies while simultaneously diversifying their portfolio with high-performing crypto assets.


Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


21.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1802315

 
End of News EQS News Service

1802315  21.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Blockchain AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:32 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.12.2023
08:59 SMI schwächer erwartet
08:48 UBS KeyInvest: Notenbanken – Die Zinswende im Blick/Schweizer Industrie – Spannende Perspektiven
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
19.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'513.29 19.78 BTSSMU
Short 11'769.35 13.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'200.88 8.86 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'088.38 21.12.2023 13:18:30
Long 10'628.07 19.78 SSQMRU
Long 10'383.79 13.84 SSPM6U
Long 9'940.58 8.93 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Verschnaufpause nach starker Rally: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Börsenjahr 2024: Das haben kommt laut JPMorgan auf Anleger zu
UBS-Aktie fester: UBS will offenbar italienisches Ramsch-Portfolio loswerden
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
Swiss Steel-Aktie schwächer: Drei Werke in Frankreich sollen verkauft werden
Nach roten US-Vorgaben: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten