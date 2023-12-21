|
21.12.2023 13:25:54
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous
Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Neon Labs achieves $11 million daily trading volume with its NEON token while the price hit a new all-time high
December 21, 2023 – Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Neon Labs, a leading player in the Solana ecosystem, recorded significant trading volume and token price increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting remarkable technological advances.
Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG: "As an early investor in Neon Labs, Advanced Blockchain has always believed in the vision of the Neon Labs team. Their focus on enabling developers to deploy decentralized applications on the Ethereum network, while leveraging Solana’s network benefits like low fees and high transaction speeds, is a testament to Neon Labs commitment to innovation and progress in the blockchain space. This commitment is underscored by the impressive recent market performance, reflecting the growing recognition and support for Neon Labs groundbreaking approach.”
Neon token surpasses $11 million daily trading volume
Neon Labs recently introduced the transformative approach of parallel transactions, fostering scalability, and efficiency for dApps developers through the launch of their RPC endpoints on Chainlist.
PICA token reaches new heights with close to $5 million in daily trading volume
Through an investment in Advanced Blockchain AG investors gain unique exposure in these early-stage companies while simultaneously diversifying their portfolio with high-performing crypto assets.
About Advanced Blockchain AG:
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
