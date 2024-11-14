EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Announces a Strategic Investment in Teneo and Increased AO Farming Position

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

14.11.2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Berlin, November 14, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces its strategic investment in Teneo, a decentralized data infrastructure layer built on peaq, redefining real-time social media data access.

Teneo’s unique use of community nodes aims to make high-demand data from platforms like X, Reddit and others more accessible and affordable for industries such as finance, AI, and behavioral analytics to analyze market sentiment more accurately. The investment involved a $50,000 commitment, securing 0.25% share of the total token supply.

“Teneo’s approach to decentralized data infrastructure is transforming the way industries use social media for sentiment analysis,” says Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG. “With a transparent and scalable solution, Teneo enables companies to gain valuable insights while maintaining data integrity. The platform meets the growing demand for affordable and compliant data solutions, positioning Teneo as a leader in this expanding market.”

The global sentiment analysis market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030 (CAGR of 14.2%). Through its partnership with Advanced Blockchain AG, Teneo gains the capital and strategic support needed to take a market-leading role in this fast-growing sector.

Unique Competitive Advantages of Teneo

Through community nodes, Teneo leverages user resources to access high-value data and address a critical gap in accessible data solutions. Teneo provides unique competitive advantages, such as:

Teneo offers data scraping at ~$0.30 per 1,000 posts, a 90% reduction compared to traditional Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), making it a cost-effective choice for high-volume data needs. Compliance & Scalability: Using logged-in accounts, Teneo legally accesses large data volumes while maintaining platform compliance. This approach maximizes scalability by tapping into a broad network of accounts for efficient data gathering.

Leroy Hofer, CEO and Co-Founder of Teneo comments: “We’re excited to soon launch Teneo and create a decentralized data infrastructure that unlocks the full potential of real-time social media insights. By making social data more accessible and affordable, we empower industries like finance, AI, and market analysis with actionable insights. Advanced Blockchain’s established alliances and commitment to the decentralized infrastructure space make them the perfect partner to help turn our vision into reality.”

Advanced Blockchain deploys more capital in farming further AO tokens:

Furthermore, Advanced Blockchain group deployed an additional $85,000 worth of Staked ETH (stETH) into farming the AO token. This strategic capital deployment aims to increase the token amount that the group is expected to receive by February 2025, aligning well with the current positive market sentiment. Both investments are also in strong alignment with the company's refined investment thesis, supporting Advanced Blockchains strategy for sustainable growth in the key infrastructure sphere of the blockchain space.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

