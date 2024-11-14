EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Announces a Strategic Investment in Teneo and Increased AO Farming Position

|
Advanced Blockchain AG Announces a Strategic Investment in Teneo and Increased AO Farming Position
Berlin, November 14, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces its strategic investment in Teneo, a decentralized data infrastructure layer built on peaq, redefining real-time social media data access.
Teneo’s unique use of community nodes aims to make high-demand data from platforms like X, Reddit and others more accessible and affordable for industries such as finance, AI, and behavioral analytics to analyze market sentiment more accurately. The investment involved a $50,000 commitment, securing 0.25% share of the total token supply.
“Teneo’s approach to decentralized data infrastructure is transforming the way industries use social media for sentiment analysis,” says Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG. “With a transparent and scalable solution, Teneo enables companies to gain valuable insights while maintaining data integrity. The platform meets the growing demand for affordable and compliant data solutions, positioning Teneo as a leader in this expanding market.”
The global sentiment analysis market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030 (CAGR of 14.2%). Through its partnership with Advanced Blockchain AG, Teneo gains the capital and strategic support needed to take a market-leading role in this fast-growing sector.
Unique Competitive Advantages of Teneo
Leroy Hofer, CEO and Co-Founder of Teneo comments: “We’re excited to soon launch Teneo and create a decentralized data infrastructure that unlocks the full potential of real-time social media insights. By making social data more accessible and affordable, we empower industries like finance, AI, and market analysis with actionable insights. Advanced Blockchain’s established alliances and commitment to the decentralized infrastructure space make them the perfect partner to help turn our vision into reality.”
Advanced Blockchain deploys more capital in farming further AO tokens:
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
