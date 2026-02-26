Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’977 -0.1%  SPI 19’218 0.1%  Dow 49’482 0.6%  DAX 25’176 0.8%  Euro 0.9123 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’173 0.9%  Gold 5’165 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’667 6.3%  Dollar 0.7727 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335VAT31186490Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Bayer10367293
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Hacker auf dem Vormarsch: So erkennt man gehackte Accounts
Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
China verschärft Krypto-Kontrolle: Stablecoins und Tokenisierung im Visier
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Adtran Networks Aktie 498244 / DE0005103006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.02.2026 05:00:04

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces  results for Q4 2025

Adtran Networks
20.35 CHF 0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Adtran Networks SE announces  results for Q4 2025

26.02.2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Networks SE announces  results for Q4 2025

  • Quarterly revenues at EUR 130.2 million up 9.5% year-over-year
  • Pro forma EBIT at EUR 4.0 million (3.1% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. February 26, 2026. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q4 2025 ending on December 31, 2025. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q4 2025 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q4 Q4 Change
  2025 2024  
Revenues 130,241 118,940 9.5%
Pro forma gross profit 46,557 46,591 -0.1%
in % of revenues 35.7% 39.2% -3.4pp
Pro forma EBIT 4,020 2,863 40.4%
in % of revenues 3.1% 2.4% +0.7pp

 1 Potential difference due to rounding

2 The previous year's figures have been adjusted retroactively in line with a correction made in the 2024 consolidated financial statements.

Q4 2025 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q4 2025 increased by 9.5% to EUR 130.2 million from EUR 118.9 million in Q4 2024. The year-over-year growth reflects continued demand for scalable, high-performance optical transport solutions, supported by network modernization initiatives and heightened bandwidth requirements across carrier and cloud customers.

Pro forma gross profit for Q4 2025 was EUR 46.6 million (35.7% of revenues), essentially in line with the prior-year period, which reported EUR 46.6 million (39.2% of revenues). While gross profit remained stable in absolute terms, the margin decline was driven primarily by product mix and a favorable one-time effect in Q4 2024.

Pro forma EBIT improved to EUR 4.0 million (3.1% of revenues) in Q4 2025, compared to EUR 2.9 million (2.4% of revenues) in Q4 2024. The substantial year-over-year improvement in profitability was driven by increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

The company will publish the full annual report for FY 2025 on March 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A restructuring measures, an investigation in the US and restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305

IRelations@adtran.com

 


26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: investor.relations@adtran.com
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281808

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281808  26.02.2026 CET/CEST