EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces  results for Q4 2025

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q4 2025



26.02.2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q4 2025

Quarterly revenues at EUR 130.2 million up 9.5% year-over-year

Pro forma EBIT at EUR 4.0 million (3.1% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. February 26, 2026. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q4 2025 ending on December 31, 2025. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q4 2025 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q4 Q4 Change 2025 2024 Revenues 130,241 118,940 9.5% Pro forma gross profit 46,557 46,591 -0.1% in % of revenues 35.7% 39.2% -3.4pp Pro forma EBIT 4,020 2,863 40.4% in % of revenues 3.1% 2.4% +0.7pp

1 Potential difference due to rounding

2 The previous year's figures have been adjusted retroactively in line with a correction made in the 2024 consolidated financial statements.

Q4 2025 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q4 2025 increased by 9.5% to EUR 130.2 million from EUR 118.9 million in Q4 2024. The year-over-year growth reflects continued demand for scalable, high-performance optical transport solutions, supported by network modernization initiatives and heightened bandwidth requirements across carrier and cloud customers.

Pro forma gross profit for Q4 2025 was EUR 46.6 million (35.7% of revenues), essentially in line with the prior-year period, which reported EUR 46.6 million (39.2% of revenues). While gross profit remained stable in absolute terms, the margin decline was driven primarily by product mix and a favorable one-time effect in Q4 2024.

Pro forma EBIT improved to EUR 4.0 million (3.1% of revenues) in Q4 2025, compared to EUR 2.9 million (2.4% of revenues) in Q4 2024. The substantial year-over-year improvement in profitability was driven by increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

The company will publish the full annual report for FY 2025 on March 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A restructuring measures, an investigation in the US and restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305