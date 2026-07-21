EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Reports Broad Expansion of Government and Institutional Contract Base and Secures New Lockheed Martin Uniform Program in Arizona

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Reports Broad Expansion of Government and Institutional Contract Base and Secures New Lockheed Martin Uniform Program in Arizona



21.07.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company Now Serves 17 Texas Cities, 12 Independent School Districts, 5 Colleges, and 3 Counties, as New Headquarters Begins Generating Organic New Business

FORT WORTH, TX - July 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today announced a series of new contract awards and renewals across its government, education, and corporate customer base - including a new bid award from Dallas College, multiple municipal and county contract renewals, new independent school district (ISD) awards, and a new uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona.

Together, these wins expand and reinforce one of the Company’s most durable revenue foundations: multi-year, competitively awarded contracts with public institutions that renew on a recurring basis and are historically resilient across economic cycles.

Contract Highlights

New bid award from Dallas College - one of the largest community college systems in Texas - bringing the Company’s higher-education client roster to 5 colleges statewide .

3 municipal city contract renewals , bringing the total number of Texas cities served under contract to 17 .

1 county bid renewal , bringing the Company’s county-level client base to 3 counties .

2 new ISD awards , expanding the Company’s school district portfolio to 12 independent school districts .

2 water districts

3 new school uniform contracts won organically - driven by the visibility of the Company’s new corporate headquarters - with a dedicated outreach campaign to additional schools planned for the upcoming school season.

New uniform program secured for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona, extending the Company’s work with Lockheed Martin beyond Texas and marking a meaningful step in ADMQ’s geographic expansion outside its home state.

A Growing Base of Recurring, Institutional Revenue

Government and education contracts are typically awarded through formal competitive bid processes and renewed over multi-year cycles. Each new award adds to a base of repeat institutional customers whose demand for uniforms, branded apparel, and promotional products recurs annually - independent of consumer spending trends. With 17 cities, 12 school districts, 5 colleges, and 3 counties now under contract in Texas alone, ADMQ believes it has built one of the deeper public-sector client rosters among apparel and promotional product providers in the region.

The new Lockheed Martin uniform program builds on the Company’s existing relationship with the aerospace and defense leader. Earlier this year, ADMQ’s team produced and delivered a 2,000-unit custom order for a high-profile Lockheed Martin event on an accelerated 13-day timeline - performance the Company believes helped position it for expanded work, now including uniforms for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona.

New Headquarters Already Driving Organic Growth

Notably, three of the new school uniform contracts originated directly from the visibility of the Company’s new corporate headquarters and production facility in Fort Worth - customers who discovered ADMQ simply by seeing the new building. The Company views this as an early indicator of the commercial value of the facility beyond its production capacity and cost efficiencies, and plans a structured outreach program to additional schools ahead of the next school season.

“These wins tell a simple story: institutions trust us, and they keep coming back,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. “Winning a competitive bid from Dallas College, renewing our city and county partners, adding new school districts, and expanding our Lockheed Martin relationship into Arizona - all in one period - shows the strength of our platform. And the fact that new customers are walking in the door just from seeing our new headquarters confirms that our investment in this facility is already working for shareholders.”

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. The Company operates multiple divisions serving corporate, municipal, school, and organizational customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding contract renewals, anticipated future awards, planned outreach to additional schools, expected customer growth, and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s new facility. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including the timing and outcome of competitive bid processes, contract renewal decisions by governmental entities, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors