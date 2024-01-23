Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'238 -0.3%  SPI 14'642 -0.3%  Dow 38'002 0.4%  DAX 16'650 -0.2%  Euro 0.9456 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'467 -0.3%  Gold 2'027 0.3%  Bitcoin 33'929 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8685 -0.1%  Öl 79.6 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Bernstein Research: Siemens-Aktie erhält Outperform
freenet, Deutsche Telekom & Co.: Gutachten sieht wirksamen Wettbewerb am deutschen Mobilfunkmarkt
LANXESS und IBU-tec kooperieren im Batteriebereich - Aktien gefragt
UBS-Aktie etwas tiefer: UBS investiert nach Credit Suisse-Übernahme in globale Image-Kampagne
TotalEnergies-Aktie gewinnt nach Übernahme von deutschem Energiespeicher-Entwickler Kyon Energy
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ADLER Aktie [Valor: 28642381 / ISIN: LU1250154413]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2024 11:22:22

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. continues on its restructuring path as planned

finanzen.net zero ADLER-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ADLER
0.47 CHF 7.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A. continues on its restructuring path as planned

23.01.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

 

Adler Group continues on its restructuring path as planned

  • The decision of the Court of Appeal to set aside the Sanction Order has no effect on the previously implemented financial restructuring of Adler Group’s indebtedness as the amendments to the terms and conditions of
    its bonds remain in full force in accordance with German law


Luxembourg, 23 January 2024 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") said today it will continue its restructuring path as planned. This follows today's decision by the Court of Appeal of England and Wales (the “Court of Appeal”) to set aside the sanction order made by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on 12 April 2023 (the “Sanction Order”).

Pursuant to the Sanction Order, the bonds issued by AGPS BondCo plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adler Group, were amended as of 17 April 2023. Since then, the amended bond terms have formed the basis of the Adler Group’s ongoing liabilities, and the appellants in April 2023 did not apply for the appeal to have a suspensive effect on the Sanction Order. The implementation of the restructuring in April 2023 was carried out in accordance with German law and therefore the terms and conditions of the bonds remain valid regardless of the decision by the Court of Appeal to set aside the Sanction Order. The Court of Appeal’s decision was made following a hearing lasting several days at the end of October 2023.

While Adler Group respects the decision of the Court of Appeal to set aside the Sanction Order, the decision has no impact on the Adler Group or the effective amendments to the bond terms.

Adler Group is grateful to all its stakeholders for the continued support.

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

T +352 203 342 10

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 


 

23.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1821157

 
End of News EQS News Service

1821157  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADLER

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADLER

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
31.05.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
27.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
25.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
26.01.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:51 SMI macht Satz nach oben
22.01.24 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
19.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
18.01.24 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
18.01.24 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
18.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
18.01.24 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'749.32 19.11 6SSMPU
Short 12'012.20 13.19 A1SSMU
Short 12'447.37 8.71 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'238.83 23.01.2024 11:23:27
Long 10'780.45 19.72 SSRMOU
Long 10'529.92 13.88 SSOMRU
Long 10'129.70 8.98 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADLER 0.47 7.50% ADLER

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
Blockchain-Pionier Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner ist verstorben
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
ARK Invest-ETFs: Cathie Wood trennt sich in grossem Stil von Coinbase-Aktien - diese Aktie könnte Coinbase den Rang ablaufen
Tesla-Aktie: US-Elektroautobauer hat heimlich Reichweitenangaben nach unten korrigiert
BELIMO-Aktie stürzt ab: BELIMO schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2023 erneut mit Wachstum ab - Analystenerwartungen aber nicht erfüllt
UBS-Aktie deutlich höher: Bei FINMA neu rund 60 Personen direkt oder indirekt für UBS-Aufsicht tätig
Vor Roche-Zahlenvorlage: Barclays-Analystin findet warnende Worte und sieht Herausforderungen in 2024
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen bei moderatem Plus mit neuen Rekorden -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng gibt kräftig nach
Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit