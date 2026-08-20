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adesso Aktie 10467159 / DE000A0Z23Q5

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20.08.2026 14:10:34

EQS-News: adesso extends Andreas Prenneis’s Executive Board contract through 2030 / Supervisory Board values his operational experience

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EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel
adesso extends Andreas Prenneis’s Executive Board contract through 2030 / Supervisory Board values his operational experience

20.08.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso extends Andreas Prenneis’s Executive Board contract through 2030 / Supervisory Board values his operational experience

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended Andreas Prenneis’s (61) Executive Board contract – which was set to expire at the end of March 2027 – by three years, through 2030. The contract was signed today, 20 August 2026.

With this early reappointment, adesso is creating long-term planning certainty and strengthening continuity in corporate leadership. Andreas Prenneis will thus continue to ensure the successful and consistent further development of the Group’s operational business in key industries. The Supervisory Board is relying on the long-standing Executive Board member’s experience in organisational development and the further integration of AI into software development projects.

As a member of the Executive Board since April 2015, Andreas Prenneis has guided the development and strong growth of adesso into what is now Germany’s largest indigenous IT services company. Under his leadership, various core industries were established and expanded, and these now account for a large portion of adesso’s total sales. Foremost among these are public administration and the energy sector. Currently, Prenneis is also responsible on the Executive Board of adesso SE for operational business in the healthcare, lottery, and sports divisions, as well as cross-industry operations. Furthermore, he leads the central Legal and Group IT divisions.

“Thanks to the new possibilities offered by agent-based software development, the consulting and software development industry is facing groundbreaking changes and a further acceleration of digitalisation. In over ten years on the Executive Board at adesso, Andreas Prenneis has proven that he can provide important impetus in such growth areas. Furthermore, his organisational expertise and industry experience will be of great value to adesso,” commented Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, on today’s contract signing.

 

adesso Group
With more than 11,500 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
EQS News ID: 2385938

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385938  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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