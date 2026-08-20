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20.08.2026 14:10:34
EQS-News: adesso extends Andreas Prenneis’s Executive Board contract through 2030 / Supervisory Board values his operational experience
|
EQS-News: adesso SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
adesso extends Andreas Prenneis’s Executive Board contract through 2030 / Supervisory Board values his operational experience
The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended Andreas Prenneis’s (61) Executive Board contract – which was set to expire at the end of March 2027 – by three years, through 2030. The contract was signed today, 20 August 2026.
With this early reappointment, adesso is creating long-term planning certainty and strengthening continuity in corporate leadership. Andreas Prenneis will thus continue to ensure the successful and consistent further development of the Group’s operational business in key industries. The Supervisory Board is relying on the long-standing Executive Board member’s experience in organisational development and the further integration of AI into software development projects.
As a member of the Executive Board since April 2015, Andreas Prenneis has guided the development and strong growth of adesso into what is now Germany’s largest indigenous IT services company. Under his leadership, various core industries were established and expanded, and these now account for a large portion of adesso’s total sales. Foremost among these are public administration and the energy sector. Currently, Prenneis is also responsible on the Executive Board of adesso SE for operational business in the healthcare, lottery, and sports divisions, as well as cross-industry operations. Furthermore, he leads the central Legal and Group IT divisions.
“Thanks to the new possibilities offered by agent-based software development, the consulting and software development industry is facing groundbreaking changes and a further acceleration of digitalisation. In over ten years on the Executive Board at adesso, Andreas Prenneis has proven that he can provide important impetus in such growth areas. Furthermore, his organisational expertise and industry experience will be of great value to adesso,” commented Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, on today’s contract signing.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
|EQS News ID:
|2385938
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2385938 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
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