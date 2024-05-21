Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ESGTI Aktie
21.05.2024 20:15:03

EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules of 21.05.2024 - Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024

ESGTI
0.50 CHF 0.00%
EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ad Hoc Announcement pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules of 21.05.2024 - Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024

21.05.2024 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Huenenberg, 21 May 2024 – We are pleased to announce that our 2024 EGM will take place
at 10:00 am on 12 June, 2024, at ESGTI’s registered offices in Huenenberg and via video conference.

The official invitation and agenda, registration forms and voting instructions can all be found
in our download center under the General Meetings section.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders
in particular that the current share capital of CHF 40,537,175.64 be split into 155,912,214 new
registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.26 each (6 for 1 share split).

The Board of Directors is also proposing to the shareholders that the existing authorized capital be cancelled and that
a capital band and conditional capital be created. In addition, a general revision of the Articles of Association is to be carried out, whereby the necessary adjustments will be made in accordance with the new company law that came into force on 1 January 2023.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, President of the Board of Directors
Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60

_________________
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI AG is an investment company based in Switzerland. Founded in 2009, the company invests based on ESG principles. The shares of ESGTI AG (ISIN: CH0298294981) have been listed on the BX Swiss since 1 October 2021.

21.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1908077

 
End of News EQS News Service

1908077  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

