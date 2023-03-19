SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'862 -1.2%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9966 1.0%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 1'989 3.6%  Bitcoin 25'621 10.0%  Dollar 0.9229 0.0%  Öl 72.5 -3.0% 
19.03.2023 15:43:36

EQS-News: action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG

action press
1.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG

19.03.2023 / 15:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, March 13, 2023 - The board members of action press AG, Prof. Moritz Hunzinger and Ulli Michel, welcome Neon Equity AG, owned by Frankfurt-based entrepreneur Thomas Olek, to their circle of shareholders. Neon Equity now holds 9.07 percent of the 22.05 million shares in action press AG, which was repositioned in 2020 and has been one of the worlds leading photo agencies for decades. Since 2021, action press AG has also fully owned the picture agency group ddp. Deutsche Balaton AG (Heidelberg) is another institutional investor in the media group.

Thomas Olek, Chairman of the Management Board of Neon Equity AG: "Neon Equity AG has been listed on the stock exchange for exactly two months today and, with its investment in action press AG, is presenting its first investment in a media technology stock". Both companies will provide information about their joint plans soon.

Queries:
- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

https://www.actionpress-ir.de

action press international gmbh Straßenbahnring 7
D-20251 Hamburg

action press AG Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main


19.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1581327

 
End of News EQS News Service

1581327  19.03.2023 CET/CEST

