EQS-News: Acquisition of PSI Transcom GmbH by CHAPTERS platform Altamount Software GmbH

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’392 -0.2%  SPI 15’199 -0.2%  Dow 42’840 1.2%  DAX 19’885 -0.4%  Euro 0.9313 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’862 -0.3%  Gold 2’621 1.1%  Bitcoin 86’940 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8937 -0.6%  Öl 72.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Sika41879292
Top News
Krypto-Offensive: DZ Bank beginnt mit Pilotprojekt für digitalen Handel
Bank of America lobt PayPal: So stark könnte die Aktie steigen
Mit diesen Tipps lässt sich beim Drucken Geld sparen
Freizügigkeitskonto - wie Sie Ihr Pensionsgeld bei einem Unternehmensaustritt sichern
KW 51: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...

CHAPTERS Group Aktie [Valor: 2175722 / ISIN: DE0006618309]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2024 00:51:23

EQS-News: Acquisition of PSI Transcom GmbH by CHAPTERS platform Altamount Software GmbH

CHAPTERS Group
23.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
Acquisition of PSI Transcom GmbH by CHAPTERS platform Altamount Software GmbH

21.12.2024 / 00:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the governance, risk and compliance platform Altamount Software GmbH (“Altamount”) of CHAPTERS Group AG (“CHAPTERS”) acquired 100% of the shares of PSI Transcom GmbH from PSI Software SE. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2025 after approval by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

PSI Transcom GmbH is a software provider with around 100 employees in Germany and Poland focusing on mobility solutions for optimized personnel and vehicle availability in public transportation companies. The company has shown good growth dynamics in software solutions for electric bus depots with average revenue CAGR of around 12 % in recent years. The strong demand for eMobility in public transportation is expected to drive further domestic and international growth for PSI Transcom GmbH in the coming years.

CHAPTERS CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr explains:

“We are aware of the great responsibility we have towards the team and customers of PSI Transcom GmbH and are looking forward to our upcoming journey together! Our Altamount platform is the perfect long-term home for this mission-critical software provider. We are proud of Andreas Philippi and his team, who have now executed the second carve-out of a software company from a multinational corporation within six months. We would like to thank the PSI Software SE team for their tremendous cooperation, which we would like to further intensify.”

Gunnar Glöckner, CFO of PSI Software SE comments:

“CHAPTERS and Altamount were able to clearly position themselves as the best long-term home for PSI Transcom GmbH. A well thought-out and sustainable solution for all stakeholders was important to us. As part of our transformation program “PSI Reloaded”, we will focus on our core businesses in the future and are pleased to have found the perfect partner for the future growth of PSI Transcom GmbH through today's transaction.”

Closing of the transaction requires the approval of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, as the products of PSI Transcom GmbH are part of Germany's critical infrastructure. CHAPTERS and Altamount are particularly well qualified to comply with the associated responsibility due to the transparency of the stock exchange listing, the very good capitalization and a long-term strategy.

Andreas Philippi, CEO Altamount adds:

“Altamount drives all governance, risk and compliance software related activities within CHAPTERS Group. Nowhere is this more important than in the operation of critical infrastructure software. PSI Transcom GmbH can look back on many years of market leadership and will work with us to exploit its full potential in the growth market of digitalization in public transportation. We welcome the entire team and look forward to the journey together!”


21.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2056225

 
End of News EQS News Service

2056225  21.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056225&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten