01.02.2023 17:57:23
EQS-News: Acquisition of FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH successfully completed
EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG: Acquisition of FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH successfully completed
Zurich, Switzerland 1 February 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% of the shares in FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH (cp. ad hoc communication of 21.11.2022). With the acquisition of FREDERIX, beaconsmind strategically expands its business model as a B2B point-of-sales solution provider and enters the adjacent hotspot sector. FREDERIX is headquartered in Hannover, Germany, and is a provider of wifi solutions for businesses (FREDERIX Hotspot) and a developer of intelligent, cloud-based wifi hotspot technologies (FREDERIX Cloud Wifi). The products of the company support customers in the networking, control and monitoring of WLAN networks. The solutions of FREDERIX are currently used by more than 500 customers at around 10,400 points of sale. FREDERIX is debt-free, financially sound and generates a positive cash flow. Through the transaction, eKomi Holding GmbH, one of the anchor investors of FREDERIX and one of the leading review companies in Europe, becomes a strategic shareholder of beaconsmind. In the course of the acquisition of FREDERIX, the offering of beaconsmind will be expanded in the future to include the SaaS review platform of eKomi, which offers end-to-end solutions for B2B customers.
As a result of the acquisition, beaconsmind will more than double its sales revenues from currently EUR 2.0 to 2.5 million to approximately EUR 5.5 to 6.0 million in fiscal 2023. The company expects to break even in 2023 and achieve strong profitability in the coming years. In addition to the current EUR 0.5 million run-rate EBITDA of FREDERIX, beaconsmind expects cost synergies of at least EUR 0.3 million and significant growth.
About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
01.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1549353 01.02.2023 CET/CEST
