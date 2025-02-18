EQS-News: aconnic grows internationally. Weak economy in Germany leads to decline in sales in 2024

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

aconnic grows internationally. Weak economy in Germany leads to decline in sales in 2024



18.02.2025 / 08:04 CET/CEST

Network equipment provider increases international sales in communication networks and in the new Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy division

Order backlog rises to over 51 mn EUR at the end of 2024

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, increased revenue in the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS division in four of its five most important markets in 2024. In view of the weak economy and the associated postponement of installations, revenue in the home market Germany declined - despite the acquired new customers and projects, while the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY division increased its revenue compared to the previous year and exceeded its targets.

Overall, the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS division generated total revenue of 48.0 mn EUR in 2024 after total revenue of 72.7 mn EUR in 2023. The revenue of the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY division, which was established in 2023, increased from 1.3 mn EUR to 3.3 mn EUR each for the full year.

The order backlog for the entire aconnic Group as of December 31, 2024 amounts to 51.2 mn EUR, compared to 32.6 mn EUR in 2023.

Driven by a high project status for new sales projects in the areas of security and gigabit network expansion, aconnic continued to invest in the development of new products in 2024. The focus was on the new 10 gigabit and 100 gigabit systems as well as security gateways for internetworking of machines and software for network management. International expansion will continue in order to compensate the ongoing economic weakness and economic policy uncertainties in the home market Germany.

The preliminary operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to 1.4 mn EUR for the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS division and 2.0 mn EUR for the majority-owned and not yet consolidated CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY division.

“In a weak market environment in our home market Germany, aconnic has performed thanks to our international business,” says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic AG. “It remains difficult to make forecasts with continuous uncertain conditions. In view of the growing order backlog, we expect demand to recover in Germany continued positive development in international markets. Our new product developments combined with strict cost discipline will contribute to sustainable development.”

The detailed and final business figures for 2024 will be published with the aconnic Annual Report 2024 at the end of June 2025.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bio-energic climate neutral fuels. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a total performance of 55 mn EUR in 2024.

Contact

aconnic AG

D-80992 München, Riesstraße 16

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

E-Mail: investor@aconnic.com