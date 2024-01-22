Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aclarion Aktie [Valor: 115899609 / ISIN: US6551871022]
EQS-News: Aclarion Expands Nociscan Access Into Phoenix With Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor Juan Uribe, MD

Aclarion
0.21 USD 1.55%
EQS-News: Aclarion, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Aclarion Expands Nociscan Access Into Phoenix With Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor Juan Uribe, MD

22.01.2024 / 14:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Uribe is Chief of the Division of Spinal Disorders, Volker K. H. Sonntag Chair of Spine Research, and Vice Chairman of Neurosurgery at Barrow Neurological Institute

 

Dr. Uribe Becomes Aclarion’s 3rd KOL With Access to a Diagnostic Center Authorized to Perform Nociscans

 

 

 

BROOMFIELD, CO - 65aad6cfda846f373ceacacd.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 22, 2024 - Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Nociscan is now available in the greater Phoenix, AZ market at the Barrow Neurological Institute with Dr. Juan Uribe and other area physicians treating chronic low back pain.

Dr. Uribe's practice emphasizes a comprehensive approach to treating the spine and applying minimally invasive spine surgery to complex degenerative disease. “I have dedicated my life to alleviating the pain and suffering associated with spinal disorders. Low back pain is an extremely debilitating condition that lacks a noninvasive tool helping me identify the location of a patient's pain. I am pleased Nociscan is now available in the greater Phoenix market, which will help us continue to advance more accurate diagnosis and treatments for low back pain,” said Dr. Uribe. 

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States.  Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

 

 “Dr. Uribe is a renowned neurosurgeon at one of the world’s leading neurological institutes, Barrow,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “Throughout Dr. Uribe’s career he has rejected norms and advanced the treatment of chronic low back pain through research, education and adopting innovation. We are pleased that he and the medical community in Phoenix will now have access to Nociscan.”

Aclarion recently announced the completion of the 1,000th commercial Nociscan exam and pointed to additional KOLs gaining access to MRIs as a key catalyst for supporting scan volume growth in 2024. Activation of the Phoenix market represents the first such key catalyst of 2024.

 

For information about Nociscan use in Phoenix, please contact Aclarion at info@aclarion.com.

 

About Aclarion, Inc.

 

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.  For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

 

Forward Looking Statements

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Prospectus dated April 21, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4), as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

 

Media Contacts:

Jodi Lamberti

SPRIG Consulting

612.812.7477

jodi@sprigconsulting.com

 


News Source: NewMediaWire

22.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aclarion, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US6551871022
EQS News ID: 1820249

 
End of News EQS News Service

1820249  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

