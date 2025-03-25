Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.03.2025 13:21:58

EQS-News: ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender

ABO Energy
40.80 EUR 2.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender

25.03.2025 / 13:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender

(Wiesbaden, 25 March 2025) ABO Energy is continuing its series of successes in the German Federal Network Agency's tariff tenders. As announced today, the company was able to secure three more tariffs for wind projects.

These are the wind farms Külsheim (Baden-Württemberg, three repowering turbines, 21.6 megawatts), Großenlüder (Hesse, one turbine, 6.8 megawatts) and Schälker Heide Schwerte (North Rhine-Westphalia, two turbines, 11.4 megawatts). The projects are scheduled to go online between the end of 2026 and mid-2027.

In the current tender, the Federal Network Agency awarded contracts for 422 bids with a total output of 4.1 gigawatts. The average award value was 7.00 cents per kilowatt hour and was therefore below the average value of the previous tender of 7.15 cents.

ABO Energy's success in the tender is a continuation of the record year 2024. Last year, the project developer acquired wind energy tariffs with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts in Germany, approximately 30 per cent more than in 2023. The number of permits also rose sharply in 2024: ABO Energy wind projects with 335 megawatts were approved in 2024 - almost twice as much as in 2023. By the beginning of March 2025, ABO Energy had obtained wind permits totalling around 70 megawatts.

“We are delighted that we have been able to seamlessly build on our successes of 2024 with this tender and with the permits we have already received,” explains Kristof Frank, Head of Project Development Wind Germany. “The change of government in 2025 will certainly bring some changes to our industry. But we are confident that politicians have understood that there is no going back on the energy transition. The new government will also set the right course to drive wind energy forward.”

 


25.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2106014

 
End of News EQS News Service

2106014  25.03.2025 CET/CEST

