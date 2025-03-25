|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
25.03.2025 13:21:58
EQS-News: ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender
|
EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender
(Wiesbaden, 25 March 2025) ABO Energy is continuing its series of successes in the German Federal Network Agency's tariff tenders. As announced today, the company was able to secure three more tariffs for wind projects.
These are the wind farms Külsheim (Baden-Württemberg, three repowering turbines, 21.6 megawatts), Großenlüder (Hesse, one turbine, 6.8 megawatts) and Schälker Heide Schwerte (North Rhine-Westphalia, two turbines, 11.4 megawatts). The projects are scheduled to go online between the end of 2026 and mid-2027.
In the current tender, the Federal Network Agency awarded contracts for 422 bids with a total output of 4.1 gigawatts. The average award value was 7.00 cents per kilowatt hour and was therefore below the average value of the previous tender of 7.15 cents.
ABO Energy's success in the tender is a continuation of the record year 2024. Last year, the project developer acquired wind energy tariffs with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts in Germany, approximately 30 per cent more than in 2023. The number of permits also rose sharply in 2024: ABO Energy wind projects with 335 megawatts were approved in 2024 - almost twice as much as in 2023. By the beginning of March 2025, ABO Energy had obtained wind permits totalling around 70 megawatts.
“We are delighted that we have been able to seamlessly build on our successes of 2024 with this tender and with the permits we have already received,” explains Kristof Frank, Head of Project Development Wind Germany. “The change of government in 2025 will certainly bring some changes to our industry. But we are confident that politicians have understood that there is no going back on the energy transition. The new government will also set the right course to drive wind energy forward.”
25.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|global@abo-wind.de
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
|WKN:
|576002, A3829F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2106014
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2106014 25.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu ABO Energy
|
13:21
|EQS-News: ABO Energy erlangt weitere Tarife bei Wind-Ausschreibung (EQS Group)
|
13:21
|EQS-News: ABO Energy wins further tariffs in wind tender (EQS Group)
|
13.03.25
|EQS-Adhoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA increases forecast (EQS Group)
|
13.03.25
|EQS-Adhoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA erhöht Prognose (EQS Group)
|
10.02.25
|EQS-News: ABO Energy erhält drei Tarifzuschläge bei Solar-Ausschreibung (EQS Group)
|
08.01.25
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 20.356 Pkt - ABO Energy gesucht (Dow Jones)
|
17.12.24
|EQS-News: ABO Energy enters partnership with CIP to jointly pursue Canadian Wind and Hydrogen Project (EQS Group)
|
17.12.24
|EQS-News: ABO Energy geht Partnerschaft mit CIP ein, um kanadisches Wind- und Wasserstoffprojekt weiterzuentwickeln (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ABO Energy
Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.
✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZolldrohungen im Blick: SMI im Plus -- DAX zieht an -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins - Hang Seng tiefrot
Am Dienstag kann der heimische Markt zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex im Verlauf steigt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}