Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’721 0.5%  SPI 18’887 0.4%  Dow 49’216 -0.6%  DAX 24’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9112 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’970 -0.2%  Gold 4’914 -1.6%  Bitcoin 52’629 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7704 0.1%  Öl 68.4 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Netflix, Paramount und Warner im Fokus: Kampf um Übernahme geht weiter
ALSO-Aktie bricht dennoch zweistellig ein: Deutlich höheres EBITDA und mehr Dividende
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Musk stellt Serienproduktion des Semi 2026 in Aussicht
Apple-Aktie vor Ausbruch nach oben? Fokus auf Innovationen, neue Geräte und KI-Offensive
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Suche...
eToro entdecken

ABO Energy Aktie 19648300 / DE0005760029

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.02.2026 14:27:54

EQS-News: ABO Energy considers initial vote a success and invites bondholders to a meeting

ABO Energy
4.29 EUR -3.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
ABO Energy considers initial vote a success and invites bondholders to a meeting

17.02.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Energy's proposals did achieve the necessary majority of votes in a ‘vote without a meeting’ among the creditors of the 2024/2029 bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5). However, the minimum participation of 50 per cent required for a quorum was not reached. Around 38 per cent of the outstanding capital took part in the vote. ABO Energy and Dr Matthias Horbach, the notary appointed to conduct the vote without a meeting, now intend to convene an in-person creditors' meeting. The creditors are expected to vote again on the proposed amendments to the bond terms and conditions and the election and authorisation of a joint representative on Monday, 9 March, starting at 2 p.m. at the premises of the Wiesbaden Industrie- und Handelskammer (Chamber of Industry and Commerce), Wilhelmstr. 24-26. In this second round of voting, a reduced participation of 25 per cent will apply for a quorum to be reached.

“The result of the first vote is encouraging,” says Alexander Reinicke, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) responsible for corporate financing. “Bondholders have clearly recognised that their approval of the proposed resolutions is necessary to enable the upcoming restructuring of the company.” Since the ABO Energy bond is held in the portfolios of many thousands of investors, the initial minimum participation of 50 per cent was a high hurdle. In the second attempt, the chances of reaching the necessary decisions are good. “We once again ask all bondholders to participate in the creditors' meeting and accept the proposals, both in the interests of the company and in their own interests,” says Reinicke. “This will significantly improve the company's chances of restructuring and thus also its prospects of continuing to meet its payment obligations under the bond.”

The votes cast in the first vote last week will not be included in the evaluation of the upcoming vote. In order to contribute to the upcoming important decisions, investors must participate in the second and decisive vote that is now taking place and submit a new certificate from their custodian bank confirming the bonds they hold (‘special certificate with blocking notice’).

Among other things, the company proposes waiving the negative pledge contained in the bond terms and conditions. This provision currently prevents the conclusion of new guarantees, loans and sureties that are important for the continuation of ABO Energy's business. The bond terms and conditions also currently stipulate that bonds can be called if the issuer enters into negotiations with a majority of its creditors regarding debt restructuring due to financial difficulties. In order not to jeopardise the progress of negotiations on a restructuring plan, this right of termination is to be deleted. Further termination rights are to be suspended until 31 May 2026 in order to enable the conclusion of a restructuring plan. In order to facilitate negotiations and coordination in the context of the restructuring and to take into account the rights of bondholders, a joint representative is to be appointed and authorised to conclude a standstill agreement on behalf of the bondholders and to represent the interests of the bondholders in further negotiations.

With the publication of the notice of meeting in the Federal Gazette, the documents for the creditors' meeting are expected to be available in German on the website (www.aboenergy.com/anleihe) from 3 p.m. on Thursday, 19 February. In order to participate in the creditors' meeting on Monday, 9 March, timely registration with the issuer is required. As proof of share ownership, a ‘special certificate with blocking note’ issued by the custodian bank must be submitted. As an alternative to attending in person, bondholders may authorise a person of their choice or the company's proxy to vote at the meeting.

 

 

 


17.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2277586

 
End of News EQS News Service

2277586  17.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ABO Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABO Energy

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Der Preis ist das Ergebnis - so liest du Volumen und Orderflow richtig

Das Webinar mit Uwe Kälberer zeigt, wie Volumen und Orderflow offenlegen, wo Kapital agiert - und warum Märkte laufen, stoppen oder täuschen.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
12:59 Wie Japan den Franken beeinflussen könnte
10:27 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
09:12 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rekordjagd geht weiter
16.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
16.02.26 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’266.34 19.94 SE3BRU
Short 14’576.64 13.79 S3JB1U
Short 15’141.67 8.75 S7ZBRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’720.85 17.02.2026 14:23:54
Long 13’135.66 19.51 SLVBXU
Long 12’859.02 13.79 SSQBNU
Long 12’306.16 8.87 SZ6BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag gefragt
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Schweden bestellt Waffensysteme
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Konzern lanciert "Nestlé Vital" - BLV prüft Vorgehen bei Säuglingsmilch-Fall
Analyse: UBS AG vergibt Buy an Siemens-Aktie
Siemens Energy-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Krypto-Markt schwächelt: Warum Profis bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple jetzt nachkaufen
SMI nach Rekordjagd fester -- DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- Wall Street bleibt wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
ALSO-Aktie bricht dennoch zweistellig ein: Deutlich höheres EBITDA und mehr Dividende

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:29 Niedrige Gasspeicher-Füllstände: Grüne fordern Reiche zum Handeln auf
14:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Südzucker mit Kursrutsch - Dividende ausgesetzt - Abschreibungen
14:26 Ukraine-Verhandlungen in Genf haben begonnen
14:18 Außerordentliche Abschreibungen: Südzucker schüttet keine Dividende aus
14:17 Piloten machen sich auch bei Lufthansa Cityline streikbereit
14:14 Verhandlungen zugestimmt: Paramount kämpft weiter um Warner-Brothers-Übernahme
14:11 EU setzt Vietnam auf schwarze Liste der Steueroasen
14:10 Hessen: Verdi ruft zu weiteren Warnstreiks im Nahverkehr auf
13:59 ROUNDUP: Unverständnis wegen Bau-Verzögerung - Bahn in der Kritik
13:58 ROUNDUP: Mühsam aus der Krise - Industrie streicht über 120.000 Jobs