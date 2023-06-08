Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'747 0.2%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9708 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'969 1.5%  Bitcoin 24'020 0.2%  Dollar 0.9003 -1.1%  Öl 74.1 -3.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Koenig & Bauer-Aktie springt an: Koenig & Bauer spannt bei Batteriezellen mit VW-Tochter zusammen
Kryptokurse am Donnerstagnachmittag
GameStop-Aktie tiefrot: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Plus: Brüssel fordert rasches Handeln von Meta nach Bericht über Pädophilen-Netzwerk
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Abivax Aktie [Valor: 28479075 / ISIN: FR0012333284]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 18:00:04

EQS-News: Abivax stock included in MSCI Indexes

Abivax
16.60 EUR -3.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax stock included in MSCI Indexes

08.06.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax stock included in MSCI Indexes

  • As of June 1st, the Abivax stock is represented in the MSCI Indexes
  • The MSCI Indexes reflect the evolution of the worlds equity markets to support investors building effective portfolios based on risk and return assessments

PARIS, France, June 8, 2023 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today that as of June 1st, 2023, its stock is represented in the MSCI Indexes.

MSCI provides decision support tools and services for the global investment community, reflecting the evolution of the worlds equity markets and segments. The MSCI Indexes are composed of large, mid and small cap stocks and are predominately used as a benchmark or as a performance reference by actively managed mutual funds or mapped by exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Didier Blondel, CFO of Abivax, said: The inclusion of the Abivax stock in the MSCI Indexes illustrates the recognition and solidity of our Company, based on liquidity and market capitalization evaluation. It further gives us the opportunity to raise our profile and continue to establish trust with the international investment community.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivaxs lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Abivax                 
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
 		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310
 		 Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
 
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		 Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		 Public Relations USA     
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although Abivax management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document dEnregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.


08.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1652907  08.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Abivax SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten