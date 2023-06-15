|
15.06.2023 22:41:45
EQS-News: Abivax receives Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award at the European Mediscience Awards 2023
|
EQS-News: ABIVAX
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax receives Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award at the European Mediscience Awards 2023
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PARIS, France, June 15, 2023 Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today that it received the Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award at the European Mediscience Awards 2023. This award recognizes a significant capital market transaction taking into account the amount of money raised, stock price performance and the quality of the share register.
Abivax received the award for its EUR 130M oversubscribed capital increase at market price in February 2023. The financing round was led by TCGX, with participation from existing investors such as Sofinnova Partners, Invus, Deep Track Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, as well as from new investors such as Great Point Partners LLC, Deerfield Management Company, Commodore Capital, Samsara BioCapital, Boxer Capital and others.
Didier Blondel, CFO of Abivax, said: We are proud and feel honored to receive the Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award at the European Mediscience Awards 2023. We were very pleased that Abivax could attract top-tier U.S. and European biotech investors for this transaction which, we believe, is a valuable recognition of the remarkable clinical achievements with obefazimod during the past months and years. The Companys strategic priority at present is the completion of our global Phase 3 clinical program of obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The entire Abivax team stays committed to bringing obefazimod to the market for the benefit of the many UC patients in need of safe and long-term efficient treatment options.
*****
About the European Mediscience Awards 2023
The event is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly quoted healthcare, biotech and life sciences companies in Europe. Bringing together the best of European mediscience companies to celebrate achievement and recognize success. Each year sees the attendance of over 500 public and private European life sciences companies and their corporate advisers, analysts, fund managers, commentators and peers.
Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivaxs lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.
15.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1656273 15.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung