Abivax Aktie [Valor: 28479075 / ISIN: FR0012333284]
05.04.2024 22:00:12

EQS-News: Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

Abivax
14.06 EUR 4.15%
EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Annual Report
Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

05.04.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

PARIS, France, April 5, 2024, 10:00 p.m. CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces the filing of its Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the filing of its Annual Report (20-F) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 5, 2024. 

The Universal Registration Document includes the 2023 annual financial report, the management report including the report on corporate governance, as well as the reports of the statutory auditors.

The documents will be available for download on the website of Abivax (www.abivax.com/investors), the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and the SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar).


Webcast on 2023 financial results

A webcast will be organized on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. CEST (8:30 a.m. EST) following the announcement of the 2023 yearly results. The Abivax management will give an overview of the Company’s 2023 highlights and projects going forward, followed by a live Q&A session.

To participate and ask questions during the webcast, please register via the Abivax website.

*****

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.


Contacts:

Abivax Investor Relations
Patrick Malloy
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878


05.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1874705  05.04.2024 CET/CEST

