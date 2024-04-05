EQS-News: Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Annual Report

Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies



05.04.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST

Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

PARIS, France, April 5, 2024, 10:00 p.m. CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces the filing of its Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the filing of its Annual Report (20-F) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 5, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document includes the 2023 annual financial report, the management report including the report on corporate governance, as well as the reports of the statutory auditors.

The documents will be available for download on the website of Abivax (www.abivax.com/investors), the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and the SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar).



Webcast on 2023 financial results

A webcast will be organized on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. CEST (8:30 a.m. EST) following the announcement of the 2023 yearly results. The Abivax management will give an overview of the Company’s 2023 highlights and projects going forward, followed by a live Q&A session.

To participate and ask questions during the webcast, please register via the Abivax website.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.



