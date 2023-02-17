SMI 11'195 -0.7%  SPI 14'422 -0.7%  Dow 33'697 -1.3%  DAX 15'534 0.2%  Euro 0.9885 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'297 0.4%  Gold 1'823 -0.8%  Bitcoin 22'072 0.9%  Dollar 0.9292 0.3%  Öl 84.1 -0.9% 
Abivax Aktie
EQS-News: Abivax appoints Dr. Sheldon Sloan, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Personnel
Abivax appoints Dr. Sheldon Sloan, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

17.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax appoints Dr. Sheldon Sloan, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, has a strong track record in product development and commercial launches in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on Inflammatory Bowel Disease

As CMO of Abivax, Dr. Sloan will play a critical role in the successful conduct and completion of the ongoing Phase 3 global clinical program with obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as in the subsequent global submissions and commercial launch preparations

Dr. Sloan will be based in the US, establishing an Abivax office on the US East Coast

PARIS, France, February 17, 2023 08:00 a.m. (CET) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, as new Chief Medical Officer, effective on March 1, 2023. Dr. Sloan brings over 30 years of experience in academia and the biopharmaceutical industry, with an extensive track record in the field of Gastroenterology and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). He has spent the last 25 years of his career in large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including 15 years in leading positions at J&J, followed by Arena Pharmaceuticals and then Pfizer as Program Lead for Etrasimod UC. He successfully managed late-stage clinical trial programs, global submissions and product launches in the IBD field.

We are excited to welcome Sheldon at Abivax and to benefit from his vast experience to drive the clinical and medical strategy and development of our Company in the years to come, said Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax. His strong competencies will be particularly valuable to assist Abivax in conducting our ongoing Phase 3 clinical program with obefazimod for the treatment of UC patients. Further, Sheldon will be driving the strategy for future clinical development programs with obefazimod, first and foremost for Crohns disease. The Abivax team is now very much looking forward to leveraging our competencies and efforts with Sheldon and to advancing obefazimod towards potential global licensing and to make the drug candidate quickly available to all the patients in need of new effective treatment options, if approved.

Prior to joining Abivax, Dr. Sloan worked for Arena Pharmaceuticals and, after its acquisition, for Pfizer. He was Program Lead for Etrasimod UC, responsible for cross-functional leadership, planning and management, operational business process planning, and execution management of the Ulcerative Colitis program, including its global submission and launch. Before joining Arena Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Sloan held different leadership positions at J&J in Medical Affairs, R&D, and Science Policy. In his last position at J&J, he was Global Medical Affairs Leader for IBD, leading the global launch strategy and execution for Crohns Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for Stelara. Dr. Sloan also has a strong track record in bioethics and has been involved on different levels in questions addressing bioethics issues including animal care and use and human subjects research. Dr. Sloan holds an M.D. from Rush Medical College, Chicago, USA, and a Master of Bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania, USA. He has authored a large number of scientific publications and abstracts and contributed to various books in the gastroenterology and immunology fields.

Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, CMO of Abivax, commented: I am thrilled to join Abivax during these exciting and decisive times and to drive its late-stage clinical program with obefazimod for the treatment of UC through the pivotal studies and, if successful, towards global submissions and launch, if approved. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute with my dedicated expertise in the IBD field to guide obefazimod through the medical, clinical and commercial steps and processes. I believe that this drug candidate could become a novel long-term therapy option addressing the still high unmet medical needs in the chronic inflammatory disease field and am committed to make sure its potential is fully realized for the benefit of the many patients suffering from IBD and other chronic inflammatory diseases.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivaxs lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Abivax                 
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
 		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310
 		 Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
 
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		 Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		 Public Relations USA     
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although Abivax management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document dEnregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.


17.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1562273  17.02.2023 CET/CEST

