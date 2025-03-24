|
EQS-News: Abivax Announces Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Abivax Announces Full Year 2024 Financial Results
PARIS, France – March 24, 2025 – 8:30 AM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases, announced today its full-year financial results, as of December 31, 2024. The 2024 financial statements, approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on March 20, 2025, have been audited by the Company’s statutory auditors, and the financial reports will be filed with the French and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, respectively, on March 24, 2025.
Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax, commented: “2025 is set to be a transformational year for Abivax, marking a pivotal moment in our journey. We are very pleased with our achievements in 2024, demonstrating both strong financial discipline and significant clinical progress. Our cash position secures a projected financial runway into Q4 2025, supporting the full enrollment of ABTECT in Q2 2025 and the anticipated top-line results from the 8-week induction trials in Q3 2025, a major inflection point for Abivax.”
Financial Highlights
Upcoming Milestones
2024 financial highlights (IFRS figures)
Based on the currently available funds and the expected reimbursement of the research tax credits (CIR) from 2024 in the second half of 2025 amounting to EUR 5.7M, Abivax expects to be able to finance its operating cash flow requirements into Q4 2025.
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Contact:
Patrick Malloy
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company’s business and financial objectives. Words such as “design,” “expect,” “forward,” “future,” “potential,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the therapeutic potential of Abivax's drug candidates, Abivax’s expectations regarding the availability of data and timing of reporting results from its clinical trials, including its Phase 3 ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 induction trials and Phase 3 ABTECT maintenance trial, enrollment of patients in clinical trials, Abivax’s cash runway, and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
24.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
