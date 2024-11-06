EQS-News: aap informs about the actual status of the mandatory convertible bond 2023-2028

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Bond

aap informs about the actual status of the mandatory convertible bond 2023-2028



06.11.2024 / 23:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") informs that as of October 31, 2024, conversion rights in the amount of 97.4% of the mandatory convertible bond issued in October 2023 were exercised in the context of elective conversions. This means that only 2.6% of the conversion rights have not yet been exercised, which corresponds to an amount of around EUR 69.5 thousand.

The exercise of these conversion rights will reduce the company's liabilities by EUR 2.63 million as well as the associated interest burden of 6% per annum for the remaining term until October 6, 2028. The equity ratio is rising accordingly.

----------------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company is relying on a hybrid sales strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are carried out both through distribution agents and within the framework of partnerships with global orthopaedic companies. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 – 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 290; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de