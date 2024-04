EQS-News: A1 Group: Results Q1 2024

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q1 2024.

For more information, visit the website: Highlights Q1 2024 Q1 2024: Total revenues rose by 0.7%, driven by service revenue growth (+3.1% yoy) in local currency in all markets except Slovenia, offsetting strong decline in equipment revenues (-9.8% yoy) Service revenue growth supported by solutions & connectivity and mobile business but impacted by negative currency effect, declining interconnection and fixed voice business EBITDA up 4.2% in comparison to Q1 2023, despite higher core OPEX driven mainly by higher workforce and product related costs Excluding negative FX effects, total revenues and EBITDA excl. restructuring rose by 2.2% and 5.7% respectively Spectrum acquisition in Austria: A1 acquired in March 2024 frequencies in the 26 GHz spectrum as well as additional regional frequencies in the 3.5 GHz spectrum Outlook confirmed for FY 2024: 3-4% revenue growth, CAPEX (excl. spectrum) of ~EUR 800 mn

Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged: Revenue growth of 3-4% per year EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies





