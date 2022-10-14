Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BioRestorative Therapies Aktie [Valor: 114523704 / ISIN: US0906556065]
EQS-News: A Look At Some Of The Companies Innovating In the Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Field

BioRestorative Therapies
3.35 USD -1.76%
EQS-News: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.
A Look At Some Of The Companies Innovating In the Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Field

14.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotechnology companies have broken many medical barriers in the past 40 years, harnessing the technological revolution to bring innovative solutions to medical problems.

One flourishing field in biotech is regenerative medicine, a market worth $16.9 billion in 2021. Regenerative medicine harnesses the bodys amazing ability to heal itself, using cutting-edge technology to apply this regenerative power to prompt the body to recover from diseases previously uncured.a

An estimated one-third of Americans would benefit from regenerative therapeutic cures. There are wide applications for such regenerative therapy, with categories including stem cell research, gene therapy and tissue engineering. Some difficulties for regenerative medicine companies include arduous Food and Drug Administration (FDA) trial processes and the need for vertical integration of their product development to cut expenses.

Biotech companies involved in regenerative medicine include Mesoblast Ltd. (NASDAQ: MESO), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE: LCTX) and BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX).

Companies Working In The Regenerative Medicine Industry

Here is a look at some companies looking to be leaders in the regenerative therapy field:

Mesoblast Ltd. develops novel treatments for back pain and various cardiovascular conditions. This Australia-based company focuses primarily on cell therapy solutions, with a mesenchymal lineage stem cell (MSC) technology platform. This develops MSCs, highly multipotent cells taken from healthy bone marrow, and develops treatments for tissue damage, heart disease and more.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a company pioneering cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, including ocular disorders and cancer. It uses its proprietary cell-therapy platform to develop and manufacture self-renewing stem cells into differentiated cells, which can be transplanted to treat problems including cancer or degenerative diseases.

Brainstorm Therapeutics focuses on cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its autologous cellular therapeutics platform NurOwn® treats the disease by differentiating the patients healthy MSCs. Brainstorms work may eventually provide treatments for such neurodegenerative diseases as Alzheimers.

This Company Has Its Own Cell Manufacturing Facility

BioRestorative Therapies, which primarily develops products using highly therapeutic adult stem cells, focuses on disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. BioRestoratives brtxDisc program is developing a treatment for the millions of Americans suffering from either chronic or acute back pain. Its product BRTX-100, which uses autologous stem cells to treat degenerative spinal discs, is in a Phase Two FDA trial.

BioRestorative is also tackling obesity, which currently affects over 40% of Americans. It is developing the product ThermoStem, which harnesses the bodys natural production of healthy brown fat cells to target patient obesity and other metabolic issues associated with obesity.

BioRestorative believes that its treatments will also help condition the body for better future regeneration and responses to medical treatment. A significant advantage for the company is the vertical integration of development and production it has through its clinical-grade cell therapy manufacturing facility. This facility, completed in April, gives BioRestorative control and oversight in the cell manufacturing process, apart from the flexibility to make its own decisions and to correct quality issues in real-time. Owning the facility mitigates the expense normally associated with these activities, which is a great benefit when conducting FDA trials.

Learn more about BioRestorative by visiting its website.

BioRestorative Therapies was founded by scientists and researchers committed to developing stem cell therapies to address unmet needs in patients with highly prevalent conditions.Our advances in stem cell biology and delivery protocols harbor great promise in conditioning our bodies own regenerative potential to treat major diseases more effectively than current interventions.Today, BioRestorative is actively developing programs that aim to dramatically increase quality of care for both (i) chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration, as well as (ii) metabolic disorders including obesity and diabetes.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

ir@biorestorative.com

Company Website

https://www.biorestorative.com/


News Source: News Direct

14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US0906556065
EQS News ID: 1464295

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464295  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

