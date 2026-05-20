EQS-News: 3DX Industries Executes Pilot Production for PHILL(TM) AI Service Robot Program

EQS-News: 3DX Industries, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

3DX Industries Executes Pilot Production for PHILL(TM) AI Service Robot Program



20.05.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SEATTLE, WA - May 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCID: DDDX) (“3DX Industries” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based advanced additive and precision manufacturing company, today announced that pilot production of the PHILL™ AI-enabled service robot platform continues under the pilot-to-scale manufacturing program initially announced by AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) on April 27, 2026.

This program marks the Company’s continued expansion into robotics and AI-enabled hardware manufacturing, supporting the transition of early-stage robotic systems into repeatable production environments.

As part of that program, 3DX Industries is supporting component manufacturing, assembly, finishing, packaging, and shipment of PHILL™ units from its U.S. operations. The current first-article production run consists of five units intended to validate manufacturing workflows, assembly procedures, quality standards, and production repeatability prior to broader commercial deployment.

Subject to successful completion of the pilot phase, final production planning, and commercial rollout requirements, the program may expand into additional production runs over the next 12 months.

3DX Industries is utilizing a hybrid manufacturing approach that combines metal additive manufacturing, advanced photopolymer resin printing, CNC machining, finishing, and assembly support. The integrated process allows for rapid iteration, precision component production, and scalable low-volume manufacturing for emerging robotics and automation platforms.

“The transition from prototype to repeatable manufacturing is a critical step in bringing robotics platforms into real-world environments,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics. “PHILL™ was designed with scalability in mind, and our partnership with 3DX Industries supports our objective of moving from pilot validation toward commercial deployment as demand for AI-enabled robotics continues to grow.”

“This program reflects the increasing demand for domestic manufacturing partners capable of supporting advanced technology products from development through production,” said Roger Janssen, President and CEO of 3DX Industries. “Our role is to provide manufacturing execution, production flexibility, and quality control to help customers transition products into commercial deployment.”

The PHILL™ program further expands 3DX Industries’ manufacturing presence within robotics, automation, and AI-enabled hardware markets while continuing to support customers across industrial, aerospace, defense, medical, and energy sectors.

About 3DX Industries, Inc. 3DX Industries Inc. is an advanced manufacturing company providing additive manufacturing, precision machining, and production support services for industrial and commercial applications. The Company offers 3D metal printing, advanced photopolymer resin printing, CNC machining, and conventional manufacturing solutions across multiple industries requiring precision-engineered components and production support.

About AIBotics, Inc. AIBotics, Inc. is a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets. The Company focuses on introducing proven robotics systems into commercial environments where demand is growing across hospitality, healthcare, commercial real estate and public infrastructure. Through a scalable partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a global robotics deployment platform - putting artificial intelligence and service robots to work solving real-world problems.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale, WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news

3DX Industries, Inc. web site can be found at www.3dxindustries.com.

Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.

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News Source: 3DX Industries, Inc.