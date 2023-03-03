EQS-News: 38% Increase in Epanko Mineral Resource

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

38% Increase in Epanko Mineral Resource



03.03.2023 / 08:40 CET/CEST

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania. Key Highlights: Epanko total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) increased to 128.2Mt at 7.4% Total Graphitic Grade (TGC) for 9.48Mt of contained graphite which is a 38% increase from the March 2017 MRE (refer table 1 below)

The new MRE is based on increased geological knowledge, extensive testwork and updated interpretation that will inform the planned drill programmes to further increase the graphite Mineral Resource

Supported by the re-interpretation of the VTEM a 3km strike length remains undrilled and open at depth

Deepest reported graphite intersection at 200m on the Western Deposit provides ample scope for Mineral Resource growth

The new MRE will be incorporated in expansion studies aimed at scaling up Epanko production significantly beyond the initial Stage 1 - 60,000 tpa design

Completion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) expansion study shows that the TSF capacity can be progressively expanded to 80 million tonnes, which is 8 times the initial capacity, supporting significant expansion potential

Demand for natural graphite, led by the global lithium-ion battery market, is forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence to increase at 31.5%pa in the current decade, with customers requiring new sources of supply and seeking to reduce their reliance on existing supply chains

Duma TanzGraphite Limited now registered with the Tanzanian Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), with Framework Agreement expected to be signed shortly The MRE was carried out by CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global), a member of the ERM Group of Companies, and has been classified in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code and is shown in Table 1. Table 1 February 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Epanko Deposit >5.5% TGC JORC Classification Tonnage (Mt) Grade (%TGC) Contained Graphite (Kt) Measured 21.5 7.7 1,650 Indicated 41.7 7.6 3,165 Measured + Indicated 63.1 7.6 4,820 Inferred 65.1 7.2 4,690 Total 128.2 7.4 9,510 Notes for Table 1: Tonnage figures contained within Table 1 have been rounded to nearest 100,000. % TGC grades are rounded to 1 decimal figure. Abbreviations used: Mt = 1,000,000 tonnes, Kt = 1,000 tonnes. Rounding errors may occur in tables. Epanko is a long-life, high quality natural flake graphite project located in south-west Tanzania, with extensive work already undertaken by EcoGraf to establish a development-ready new graphite mine, including: Completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) demonstrating a highly attractive development opportunity;

Granted mining licence and environmental approvals;

Independent Engineers Review by SRK Consulting on behalf of lenders, confirming technical aspects of the proposed development and that the Equator Principles social and environmental planning satisfies International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines;

Flake graphite sales for key markets in Europe and Asia;

Financing program with international and Tanzanian financial institutions; and

Recruitment of an experienced project development team and advanced project execution planning to support a Final Investment Decision. Extensive evaluation conducted with prospective graphite customers demonstrates that the unique geology of Tanzanian graphite delivers a superior battery anode material product, which outperforms other global reference materials in mechanical shaping, purification and electrochemical benchmarking analysis. This positions Epanko to become a globally significant supplier of high-quality graphite for the Companys planned battery anode material facilities in key international markets. The MRE is wholly contained within a favourable graphitic schist unit, with barren gneissic rock units in the hanging wall and footwall to the graphitic schist unit. The quality of Epanko graphite is the result of two key geological advantages, a calc silicate dominant host gangue mineral with very little deleterious elements and very high crystallinity caused by extremely high metamorphic pressure and temperature. Flake graphite crystallinity provides its physical and industrial properties, with the favourable Epanko mineralogy resulting in improved recoveries, product quality and economic efficiency. As a result of these geological features, Epanko flake graphite is easily liberated using a low-cost, efficient flotation process to produce high quality graphite products, supported by the Companys large scale 200 tonne bulk sample program that has outperformed the Ore Reserve block model grades, confirming the integrity of the model and demonstrating the robust nature and significant upside of the Epanko MRE undertaken by CSA Global. Following mining and resource optimisation associated with the in progress Epanko expansion studies, a 5.5% TGC reporting grade was selected for the MRE, as it provides an optimal economic position for future mine scheduling scenarios. At this same cut-off grade, the 2017 Mineral Resource totalled 93.1Mt @ 7.65% TGC (including Measured 21.5Mt at 7.7% TGC, Indicated 38.6Mt at 7.7% TGC and Inferred - 33.1Mt at 7.6% TGC). The grade-tonnage curve for the 2023 MRE (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) is provided in Figure 1. Table 2 Key Parameters of the February 2023 Epanko Mineral Resource EcoGraf - Epanko Feb' 2023 Total MRE (Mt) 128.2 MRE Grade (TGC) 7.4% Cut-off Grade (TGC) 5.5% CP Sign-off CSA Global Density Factor (t/m3) Oxide-1.86/Transitional-2.23/Fresh-2.8 Average Thickness (m) 200 Resource Strike Length (m) 2,150 Tonnes per Linear (m) 60,000 Undrilled Strike Length within Tenure (m) 3,400 The Mineral Resource shows a significant increase in tonnes for the Inferred category, compared to the previously reported Mineral Resource in 2017. The tonnage increase is attributed to conversion of previously unclassified blocks in the Epanko West Mineral Resource block model to Inferred, located at the southern and northern end of the geological model, and at depth below Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. The additional Inferred volumes are supported by a review, completed by the Competent Person, of the geophysical models prepared in 2017, which support the depth and strike extensions of graphitic mineralisation, and surface mapping, which support the strike continuity and the steep dip of the host geological unit. Additional drilling and sampling is recommended within the Inferred volumes to support future mining studies. A minor increase in Indicated tonnes is also noted, with the Indicated tonnages transferred from Inferred volumes. There has been a significant change in the graphite market in the 6 years since the previous Mineral Resource was reported, with the finer flake size (-100 mesh) attracting much greater demand for the manufacture of Lithium-ion batteries for the Electric Vehicle (EV) markets. The finer flake size is more evenly distributed through the Epanko deposits than the large to jumbo flake sizes, consideration for which previously contributed significantly to the Indicated (and Measured) Mineral Resource classification. This has allowed for a relaxation on the tighter constraints previously applied to the classification of the graphitic schist volumes. No changes have been made to the Epanko East Mineral Resource model. EcoGrafs technical team is evaluating an additional drilling programme at Epanko to further increase the size and confidence of the MRE to support the on-going planning for Epanko expansion options. The updated MRE information is being utilised by the Companys technical team to optimise future drilling to maximise the potential to expand production at Epanko to meet the forecast growth in demand for battery minerals. As part of the expansion studies, global consultants Knight Piésold were engaged to assess the capacity for tailings storage in the Epanko valley, beyond the 10Mt capacity designed in the 2017 BFS. This program identified multiple options to significantly increase the capacity of the existing tailings dam from 10Mt to 80Mt as production ramps-up, delivering flexibility and reduced expansion costs. Clause 49, JORC Code Consideration In accordance with Clause 49 of the JORC Code (2012), the product specifications and general product marketability were considered to support the MRE for Industrial Minerals by CSA Global. The graphite concentrate is amenable to standard metallurgical recovery processes and metallurgical characteristics are considered to provide Epanko with significant competitive and commercial advantages (refer ASX announcement Updated Bankable Feasibility Study 21 June 2017). Testwork reported has confirmed the graphite mineralisation is suitable for the 'expanded' and spherical battery markets. Mineral Resource Estimate Geology and Geological Interpretation The Epanko Graphite Project is hosted within a quartz-feldspar graphitic schist, part of a Neoproterozoic metasediment package, including marble and gneissic units. The Epanko deposit is located within Neoproterozoic high grade mafic and felsic granulites, gneiss and migmatites, interlayered with amphibolites, marble quartzite, schist and mylonite. Epanko host rocks consist of biotite-carbonate-graphite schists, with gneiss, marble and late quartz-feldspar-carbonate veining forming the footwall and hangingwall to the graphitic schist unit. The gneiss is the dominant unit within the prospect, consisting of amphibole, biotite and carbonate with trace graphite in places. Two zones of graphitic schist have been mapped, named the Eastern Zone and the Western Zone, the latter comprising the Epanko Western Zone MRE. Mineralisation is believed to be the product of pre-existing carbonaceous sediments subjected to regional metamorphism induced by a north-south regional thrusting event. The graphitic schists contain between 3% and 25% TGC. The mineralisation is hosted within a graphitic schist, which is dominantly light grey, and in places porphyroblastic (known locally as Cheetah rock), strongly brecciated and dark coloured. Coarse flaky graphite has been observed within the graphitic schist. The host rocks generally strike in a northerly direction, with varying east and west dips. Sectional interpretations of the graphitic schist were assessed by EcoGraf and CSA Global and wireframe solids were modelled which support the MRE. Weathering profiles for oxide, transitional and primary zones were also modelled. The additional Inferred Mineral Resource is supported by a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey, which highlights the potential for the delineation of additional Mineral Resources along strike and at depth in the Western Zone. Further support was derived from surface mapping and structural geology interpretations, indicating a continuation of strike of the graphitic schist package. Drilling Techniques The drillhole database is comprised of 58 diamond holes (HQ, triple tubed), 64 reverse circulation (RC) holes, and eight trenches cut across the strike of the deposit. Drill samples were assayed by a reputable independent assay laboratory in South Africa. Sampling Techniques Trenches were sampled at 1m intervals across the strike of the graphitic schist. RC and diamond core were also sampled at 1m intervals using industry standard procedures. All samples were geologically logged. Sample Analysis Method All samples were sent to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Rustenburg for preparation and LECO analyses. All samples are crushed using LM2 mill to 4mm and pulverised to nominal 80% passing 75 m prior to sample analyses for TGC. A series of comminution and flotation tests were conducted on composite samples selected from the oxide, transition and primary zones of the deposit. These were completed at a range of grades between 5% TGC and 8.9% TGC to determine whether there is any variability of recovery to concentrate in the weathering zones. Batch variability flotation testwork shows recoveries of 83-95% in the various ore types and grades tested producing a 96% TGC concentrate. The recovered flake graphite is clean, with no visible natural mineral impurities. The graphite concentrate is amenable to standard metallurgical recovery processes. Estimation Methodology A block model constrained by the interpreted geological envelopes was constructed with a parent cell size of 10 m (E) by 25 m (N) by 20 m (RL) adopted, with sub-celling used to maintain the resolution of the mineralised domains. Samples composited to 1 m length were used to interpolate TGC grades into the block model using ordinary kriging interpolation techniques. A search ellipse of 70 m (X) by 35 m (Y) by 6 m (Z) was used to select samples for grade interpolation. A minimum of 4 and maximum of 12 samples were used per block estimate. A search ellipse with radii 120 m (along strike) x 30 m (down dip) x 20 m (across strike) was used, with a 20° southerly plunge as determined by the variogram model. Block grades were validated both visually and statistically. All modelling was completed using Datamine software. Density data was derived from Archimedes method test work using diamond core billets, wax coated to prevent water incursion into cavities. The Epanko Western Zone density database is based upon 267 diamond core samples, with density values of 1.92 t/m3, 2.33 t/m3 and 2.84 t/m3 applied to the oxide, transitional and fresh weathering domains respectively. Mineral Resource Classification The Epanko MRE is classified as a combination of Measured, Indicated and Inferred, and is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with geological and sampling evidence sufficient to confirm geological and grade continuity within the volumes classified as Measured. The classification levels are based upon an assessment of geological understanding of the deposit, geological and grade continuity, drillhole spacing, quality control results, search and interpolation parameters, and an analysis of available density information. Metallurgical considerations including flake size distribution and purity of product were also given due consideration, along with marketing agreements, all supporting the classification applied. The deposit appears to be of sufficient grade, quantity, and coherence to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Figure 4 shows a long section through the Epanko Western Zone deposit, showing the updated MRE classification categories applied to the block model. Some Mineral Resource volumes previously classified as Inferred have been transferred to Indicated. The previously interpreted Inferred classification boundary is shown in Figure 1, along with the current Inferred boundary, which demonstrates the reason for the increase in Inferred tonnages, and where those changes have occurred. No changes were made to the Measured category. Within the Inferred classification volumes, the maximum distance from a drill sample to an Inferred block is approximately 250 m. The Competent Person considers the geological continuity of the host graphitic schist, and the grade (TGC) continuity within the schist, satisfy the requirements for reporting of an Inferred Mineral Resource. Cut-off Grades A reporting cut-off grade of 5.5% TGC was used to report the MRE and was selected following a review of the 2017 BFS mine optimisation and scheduling, which includes +5% TGC ore being scheduled into the operation and produced a positive economic outcome. Mining and Metallurgical Methods The Epanko deposit will be mined by open pit methods, with detailed studies provided in the BFS. The initial operation at Epanko will include a 720,000tpa flotation processing plant producing 60,000tpa of graphite flake product over a lifespan of 17.5 years. The final graphite concentrate will be dry screened into saleable size fractions. 