EQS-News: 2G Energy AG records substantial sales success – also outside of the data center segment – and confirms record Q2 order intake of EUR 422.4 million 

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG records substantial sales success – also outside of the data center segment – and confirms record Q2 order intake of EUR 422.4 million



30.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG records substantial sales success – also outside of the data center segment – and confirms record Q2 order intake of EUR 422.4 million

New orders in Q2 amount to EUR 422.4 million (previous year: EUR 54.1 million) – bringing the total for the first half of 2026 to EUR 479.4 million (previous year: EUR 110.7 million)

In the United States, the data center segment in particular was the main contributor to total order intake of EUR 350.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million)

Outside of North America, additional megatrends resulted in a 57% increase in new orders to EUR 72.1 million (previous year: EUR 45.9 million)

The Management Board confirms unchanged revenue forecasts for the current year at the upper end of the range at EUR 490 million (EBIT margin 9.5–10.5%) and remain at EUR 570 to 620 million (EBIT margin > 11%) for 2027

Heek, July 30, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, confirms the record order intake for the second quarter, which was already announced in the corporate news release dated June 30, 2026. Overall, new orders in the second quarter rose to EUR 422.4 million, representing nearly a sevenfold increase compared with the same quarter of the previous year (EUR 54.1 million). This results in a significant increase in new orders for the first half of the year to EUR 479.4 million (previous year: EUR 110.7 million). All sales regions recorded considerable order intake gains in Q2 by comparison with the prior quarter, as well as by comparison with Q2 2025.

In the United States, the data center segment in particular was the main driving force delivering a total order intake of EUR 350.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million)

As previously stated at the end of June 2026, existing reservations were converted into firm orders during the second quarter. Currently, there are additional reservations with various customers in amounts that are generally comparable to those converted in the second quarter.

Delivery of the orders will commence in the course of the fourth quarter. Partial deliveries will be invoiced as soon as the individual power plant containers have been handed over at the warehouse or at the customer’s construction site in accordance with the contract. Consequently, some of these orders will contribute to revenue as early as the current fiscal year.

The rest of our North America operations are performing at a level comparable to that of the previous year.

Outside North America, additional megatrends resulted in a 57% increase in new orders to EUR 72.1 million (previous year: EUR 45.9 million)

Apart from the orders in the data center segment, the other regions and segments are performing very positively across the board. In this context, the biogas sector in Germany deserves special mention, as it is growing at an exceptionally dynamic pace, as expected. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the German market put in a 74% gain to EUR 37.9 million (previous year: EUR 21.7 million).

The breakdown of new orders received in fiscal year 2026 was recorded as follows*:

2026 2025 Change As a % EUR million Q1 Q2 H1 Distribution H1 Q1 Q2 H1 Distribution H1 New Orders 57.0 422.4 479.4 100% 56.5 54.1 110.7 100% >+100% Germany 34.0 37.9 71.9 15% 35.9 21.7 57.6 52% +25% Rest of Europe 17.3 25.5 42.9 9% 11.2 23.7 34.8 31% +23% North/Central America 3.4 350.3 353.7 74% 4.1 8.3 12.4 11% >+100% Asia/Australia/Rest of the World 2.3 8.7 11.0 2% 5.4 0.5 5.9 6% +87%

* Rounding differences may occur.

The Management Board confirms that its revenue forecasts for the current year remain unchanged at the upper end of the range at EUR 490 million (EBIT margin 9.5–10.5%) and remain at EUR 570 to 620 million (EBIT margin > 11%) for 2027

Against the backdrop of the positive market developments, 2G confirms the revenue and EBIT forecasts for 2026 and 2027 that it has already communicated in recent weeks.

2G is currently planning to build a state-of-the-art assembly hall at its Heek site, where containerized power plants will be assembled on an assembly line for the first time, commencing in early 2028. This new assembly hall will create capacity for additional revenue of at least EUR 300 million per year. In the case of highly standardized products, such as the power plants in the data center segment, a significantly higher annual capacity can be expected.



2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026

August 19 Annual General Meeting, Ahaus

September 23 Goldman Sachs Fifteenth German Corporate Conference, Munich

September 29 Publication of preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026

October 1 1st Capital Markets Day, Heek

in October Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Report

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.com