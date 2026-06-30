EQS-News: 2G Energy AG recorded by far the highest order intake in the company's history for the quarter just ended

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG recorded by far the highest order intake in the company's history for the quarter just ended



30.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG recorded by far the highest order intake in the company's history for the quarter just ended Order intake in the first half of the year totaled over EUR 400 million (revenue from new equipment business for the full year 2025: EUR 229.1 million)

In addition to additional orders for data centers, the company’s other sales regions and product divisions are also showing exceptionally strong growth

2G closes 2025 with total output of EUR 409.2 million (previous year: EUR 364.8 million, +12.1 %) and an EBIT margin of 6.6%

The delayed ERP implementation resulted in one-time costs and temporarily slowed revenue growth in the services segment

The first quarter of 2026 ended with revenue of EUR 54.2 million (previous year: EUR 69.9 million) and, as in the same quarter of the previous year, with a negative EBIT margin (-7.6%, previous year: -4.7 %)

2G confirms that its revenue growth forecasts for the current year remain unchanged at the upper end of the range (EUR 490 million, EBIT margin of 9.5–10.5%) and continues to forecast revenue of EUR 570 to 620 million for 2027 (EBIT margin > 11%) Heek, June 30, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, recorded by far the highest order intake in the company’s entire history in the second quarter just ended. New orders in the first half of the year totaled over 400 million euros (revenue from new equipment business for the full year 2025: EUR 229.1 million) In May, an existing reservation for the delivery of decentralized gas-fired power plants to provide off-grid electricity for data centers in the United States was converted into a firm order with a value exceeding EUR 100 million. 2G announced the order in an ad hoc announcement on May 26, 2026. Since that announcement, the company has secured additional orders in the data center sector in the United States which also total in the three-digit million-euro range. In addition to the U.S. business, the traditional markets are also performing extremely well. For example, 2G is experiencing a significant demand surge in Germany, which is already reflected in a noticeable increase in new orders, particularly from the biogas flexibility sector. “We expect demand to pick up even further in both the U.S. and European markets – for power plants with and without heat recovery, as well as for heat pumps,” as CEO Pablo Hofelich stated. "But also outside of the U.S. and Europe, we are increasingly succeeding in tapping into new market segments holding significant potential. As a result, orders in the mid-double-digit megawatt range were secured from the mining industry during the second quarter." The Management Board expects a book-to-bill ratio of 2.5 or higher for the full year 2026. 2G closes 2025 with total output of EUR 409.2 million (previous year: EUR 364.8 million, +12.1%) and an EBIT margin of 6.6 % As reported, 2G continued to drive revenue growth in the 2025 fiscal year forward, particularly in the new equipment business (EUR 229.1 million, previous year: EUR 207.3 million, +11 %). Domestic machinery sales (EUR 91.5 million; previous year: EUR 97.3 million; -6%) reflects the temporary uncertainty in the legislative process last year regarding the federal government’s flexibility program in the biogas sector. Following the EU’s approval of the so-called “biomass package” under state aid law in October 2025, this market is now showing positive growth and is expected to significantly outperform previous years in 2026. The service business also topped the previous year's figure (EUR 169.3 million; previous year: EUR 168.3 million; +1 %) The slower growth relative to the new equipment business is temporary and is due to the previously reported issues that arose during the ERP implementation, particularly in the short-term service sector. Given the ERP system’s significantly improved effectiveness, the services segment can once again be expected to achieve its usual growth target of 10% plus Inflation in 2026, supported by smaller acquisitions. The breakdown of revenue for fiscal year 2025 was as follows*: 2025 2024 EUR million New systems Service Total Percentage New systems Service Total Percentage Net sales 229.1 169.3 398.4 100 % 207.3 168.3 375.6 100.0 % Germany 91.5 112.0 203.5 51 % 97.3 111.7 209.0 56 % Rest of Europe 88.3 37.0 125.3 31 % 56.0 36.9 92.9 25 % North/Central America 34.0 12.4 46.4 12 % 23.1 11.6 34.8 9 % Asia/Australia/Rest of the World 15.3 7.9 23.1 6 % 30.8 8.1 38.9 10 % * Rounding differences may occur. Despite the very extensive ERP project and the significant organizational changes, the company managed to once again significantly increase production in the past fiscal year. As a result, total output increased by 12.1%, thereby reinforcing the current target of annual revenue growth of 10% plus inflation. In the meantime, the growth forecast for the current and upcoming fiscal years has been raised significantly once again (see CN, May 26, 2026). Delayed ERP implementation resulted in one-time costs and temporarily slowed revenue growth in the services segment For the first time in 10 years, the EBIT margin did not increase. The contraction to 6.6% (previous year: 8.9%) was, among other reasons, due to the temporary decline in the share of service revenue in total revenue (43%, previous year: 45%). On the cost side, work on the ERP system following the go-live in the summer of 2025 weighed on profitability. In addition, significant growth investments in building out the sales and operations teams (data centers, heat pumps, etc.) as well as the comprehensive industrial organizational structure for the heat pump segment had a negative impact on earnings. Overall, 2G closed the 2025 fiscal year with EBIT of EUR 26.3 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million, -21.1%) The first quarter of 2026 ended with revenue of EUR 54.2 million (previous year: EUR 69.9 million) and, as in the same quarter of the previous year, with a negative EBIT margin (-7.6%, previous year: -4.7%) In the first quarter, in addition to capacity expansions, the focus was on improving and optimizing the operational performance of the new ERP system, which resulted in a significant reduction in the backlog of service revenue. By contrast, final invoicing for machinery temporarily lagged behind the prior year, due to a combination of various factors - each insignificant on its own - that will not, however, prevent the company from meeting its full-year forecast. Similar to the second half of 2025, one-time costs related to the optimization work on the ERP system, as well as the start-up costs for the Data Center and Heat Pump segments, are having a noticeable impact. 2G confirms unchanged revenue growth forecasts for the current year remaining at the upper end of the range (EUR 490 million, EBIT margin 9.5–10.5%) and for 2027 unchanged at EUR 570 to 620 million (EBIT margin > 11%) Against the backdrop of positive market developments, the Executive Board confirms the revenue and EBIT forecasts for 2026 and 2027 that have already been communicated in recent weeks. For the following years, the Executive Board anticipates a further acceleration in growth and a steady expansion of the EBIT margin. However, since the share of machinery in total revenue will be temporarily disproportionately high, a significant improvement in margins will not become apparent until the rapidly expanding fleet of delivered power plants begins to require services on a larger scale. This is expected to occur to an increasing extent starting in late 2028. "With regard to the current year, we have set a goal of increasing machine shipments by 25–30%," said CTO Frank Grewe. "To that end, we began operating a new production facility at the end of March, which will help us efficiently and quickly process our huge order backlog – particularly those orders in connection with data centers – starting in the second half of the year."

2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria. The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities. 2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service. 2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio. 2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%. 2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index. Financial Calendar 2026

June 30 Publication of 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements (German version)

July 7 Publication of 2025 Annual Report

August 19 Annual General Meeting, Ahaus

September 23 Goldman Sachs Fifteenth German Corporate Conference, Munich

September 29 Publication of preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026

October 1 1st Capital Markets Day, Heek

in October Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Report

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.com

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