EQS-News: 25 Years of ANDRITZ on the Vienna Stock Exchange: A Success Story

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

25 Years of ANDRITZ on the Vienna Stock Exchange: A Success Story



02.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





During a ceremony at the Vienna Stock Exchange yesterday, the international technology group ANDRITZ celebrated its 25th anniversary on the capital market with numerous guests, including ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck, Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Leitner, Austria’s State Secretary for Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Georg Knill and the Managing Director of the German Chamber of Commerce in Austria Thomas Gindele.



GRAZ, July 2, 2026. Founded as a small iron foundry in Graz in 1852, ANDRITZ has evolved into a global technology group with around 30,000 employees worldwide over the past few decades. The company took a decisive step in its development with its initial public offering 25 years ago. This laid the foundation for a period of sustained international expansion, marking one of the most successful growth phases in the company's 174-year history.



Amid challenging market conditions, marked by the aftermath of the dot-com bubble burst and high uncertainty in international financial markets, the company made its debut on the Vienna Stock Exchange on June 25, 2001. The IPO initially had to be postponed. Nevertheless, this successful placement laid the groundwork for ANDRITZ’s international expansion, transforming the company from a “licensee of other machinery manufacturers” into a diversified, global technology supplier and opening up new strategic investment opportunities for the company.



Acquisitions focused on service, digitalization, and decarbonization

Since its IPO, the company has steadily expanded its international market position through strategic and targeted acquisitions. Since 2001, ANDRITZ has acquired approximately 95 companies and successfully integrated them into the Group. The goal was to round out the product portfolio in existing markets. The current focus is on customer service, digitalization, and decarbonization.



Impressive key figures: Number of employees increased sevenfold – Revenue increased eightfold

This development is also reflected in the key figures: Since its initial public offering, ANDRITZ has increased its workforce sevenfold (to 30,000), its revenue eightfold (from 1 billion euros to nearly 8 billion euros), and its earnings sixteenfold (reported EBITA to approximately 700 million euros) and has expanded its global presence to 80 countries.



Since its IPO, the ANDRITZ share price has increased by about 2,900%, reaching an all-time high in 2026, the company’s anniversary year. The total shareholder return, including dividends totaling 210.80 EUR per share, is approximately 6,200%.



“From today's perspective, the initial public offering of 2001 was a complete success. It was a success that benefited all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, and customers. This decisive step enabled us to establish a model for consistent, internally financed and profitable growth, as well as drive forward ANDRITZ’s transformation into a global technology group. The Vienna Stock Exchange has provided us with the perfect platform for this. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers, employees, and investors for their trust, commitment, and contribution to this success story,” says CEO Dr. Joachim Schönbeck, on the occasion of ANDRITZ’s 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange.



Broad portfolio – Robust business model: “The Rock within the Surf”

Today, the company ranks among the world's leading providers in all four of its business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Environment & Energy.



This broad portfolio, combined with a global presence and regional value creation, lays the foundation for a robust business model. Twenty-five years ago, investors described ANDRITZ as “The Rock within the Surf.” Over the past 25 years, ANDRITZ has lived up to this promise. With a record-high order backlog and a strong global presence, the company is poised for continued success, even in challenging economic times.



“We are optimistic about the future and are well positioned. ANDRITZ is addressing the key issues of our time: rising demand for electricity (electrification), renewable energy, the circular economy, and digitalization. We will continue to be a dedicated partner to our customers, offering innovative solutions and reliable customer service,” Schönbeck concluded.



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