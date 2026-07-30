Lloyds Banking Group Aktie 23800 / GB0008706128
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30.07.2026 08:25:03
EQS-News: 2026 half year results
|
EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group plc
2026 half year results
30 July 2026
CONTENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Further information is set out on page 100.
Alternative performance measures
The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the description of its business performance and financial position. These measures are labelled with a superscript ‘A’ throughout this document, with the exception of content on pages 1 to 2 and pages 7 to 11 which is, unless otherwise stated, presented on an underlying basis. Further information on these measures is set out on page 94.
RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR
“Lloyds Banking Group continues to deliver for customers, colleagues, communities and shareholders. Our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper has never been more important. As the UK’s largest financial services provider, our purpose drives our strategy and creates opportunity for people and businesses, shaping finance as a force for good.
In the first half of 2026, we delivered sustained strength in financial performance, with continued income growth, improving operating leverage, strong credit performance, growing capital generation and increasing shareholder returns.
We are successfully completing our 2022 to 2026 strategy, focusing on customer experience, pivoting the Group to growth and laying the foundations for our exciting new strategy. We have strengthened our market leadership, built our digital and AI capabilities, and enhanced our cost and capital leadership, while remaining on track to deliver our 2026 financial targets.
This ensures the Group is well placed to launch our new strategy, Accelerate 2030, from a position of strength. Building on our leadership position we will accelerate through reimagined customer experiences, increased Group connectivity, and a productivity step-change, all enabled by pioneering technology. Our strategy will allow us to unlock the next phase of growth and sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”
Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive
Successfully delivering our purpose-driven strategy
RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR (continued)
Continued growth in lending and deposits
Based on the sustained strength in our financial performance and our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2026 the Group reiterates its guidance:
Based on our current macroeconomic assumptions, from 2027 to 2030 the Group expects:
2 Excludes capital distributions.
3 Includes capital distributions announced in respect of the reporting period.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4588O_1-2026-7-29.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|Gresham Street
|EC2V 7HN London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|020 7626 1500
|Internet:
|www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB0008706128
|WKN:
|871784
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, BX, SIX
|LEI Code:
|549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
|EQS News ID:
|2374012
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374012 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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