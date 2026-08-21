EQS-News: 2026 Annual General Meeting: Three Pillars – One Strategy

EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

2026 Annual General Meeting: Three Pillars – One Strategy



21.08.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, 21 August 2026 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) held its Annual General Meeting in person in Cologne on 20 August 2026. Shareholders, representing around 86 % of the share capital, approved all items on the agenda by the required majorities.

The Executive Board reported on the 2025 financial year, which was characterised by the strategic development of the DF Group, the expansion of its operational business segments, and the associated set-up and integration costs.

The DF Group is pursuing its strategic development under the guiding principle of ‘Three pillars – one strategy’. The three segments – Trade Finance, Health & Pharma and Food & Beverages – are intended to work together to broaden the Group’s earnings base, manage risks in a balanced manner and tap into additional opportunities for operational growth.

Financial Results for 2025

In the 2025 financial year, business volume in the Trade Finance segment rose from €208.9 million to €226.6 million. Gross profit increased by 7.8 per cent to €10.2 million. Profit before tax amounted to a loss of €0.7 million. The consolidated net loss was €2.0 million, following a consolidated net profit of €1.9 million in the previous year. In addition to start-up costs in the new business areas, the consolidated net loss was affected by a non-cash expense from deferred taxes amounting to €1.3 million.

Statement by the Chairman of the Executive Board

Dr Behrooz Abdolvand, Chairman of the Executive Board of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, stated:

“The DF Group is continuing its strategic development in a challenging environment. We have broadened our portfolio to include Trade Finance, Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage. This expansion is not yet complete. Our benchmark is therefore not growth alone, but the ability to translate growth into robust processes, reliable results and sustainable value creation.”

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal put forward by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to carry forward the entire net profit for the 2025 financial year, amounting to 16,538,836.22 euros, to new account. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting elected Mr Martin Seeger, who had been appointed by the court as a member of the Supervisory Board in the first half of 2026, as a member of the Supervisory Board. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available on the company’s website:

https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

About DF-Group

The DF Group is an internationally active financial services company with many years’ experience in the field of foreign trade financing and trade finance. Within the trade finance segment, the Group focuses in particular on its marketing compliance business. In addition, the DF Group operates in the Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage sectors. With this structure, the Group aims to broaden its revenue base, capitalise on operational growth potential and lay the foundations for stable long-term corporate development.

Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen

Director Investor Relations

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de

www.dfag.de