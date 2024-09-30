Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’171 -0.5%  SPI 16’242 -0.5%  Dow 42’330 0.0%  DAX 19’325 -0.8%  Euro 0.9423 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’000 -1.3%  Gold 2’632 -0.9%  Bitcoin 53’748 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8463 0.6%  Öl 71.8 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ams24924656Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
NIO-Aktie schiesst nach Milliardeninvestment und NVIDIA-Partnerschaft in die Höhe
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Experte zeigt sich optimistisch: Wird Tesla die Analystenschätzungen überbieten?
Alibaba-Aktie und JD.com-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Titel profitieren von Chinas neuem Konjunkturprogramm
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie [Valor: 131001952 / ISIN: PLLMPAY00016]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2024 22:00:29

EQS-News: 2024 first half results: LM PAY breaks new records and continues to improve its performance

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
37.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
2024 first half results: LM PAY breaks new records and continues to improve its performance

30.09.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Warsaw, September 30th, 2024. LM PAY S.A.

The first half of 2024 was marked by record results. Well-established market position and perfectly tailored products are taking effect. LM PAY increased its revenue in the first six months of 2024 to the level of PLN 11.17 million (EUR 2.59 million). Compared to H1 2023 (PLN 7.63, EUR 1.71 million), sales growth reached remarkable 46%. The upward sales trend also continued in EBIT. LM PAY reports an 89% increase in EBIT in the first half of 2024, rising from PLN 1.62 million (EUR 0.36 million) in H1 2023 to PLN 3.07 million (EUR 0.71 million) in H1 2024. This is largely thanks to the  stable cost basis, the absence of one-off operating cost associated with the listing of LM PAY on the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and the raising of funding from an investment fund in 2023. The lending fintech specializing in financing of medical treatments, beauty and aesthetics services delivered positive net results. The net profit (confirmed by the financial auditor) of PLN 2.02 million (EUR 0.47 million) for the first six months of 2024 confirms the strength of our professionally designed business model and the growing market for medical treatments in Poland.

The intensification of sales to existing clients and the continued acquisition of clinics for cooperation, driven by the rising demand for medical, beauty and aesthetics services in Poland, resulted in a 20.6% increase in acquired customers – from 17 thousand in H1 2023 to 20.5 thousand in H1 2024. The share of recurring customers remains high at 30%, reflecting our ability to meet customer needs and the repetitive nature of certain medical treatments.

Looking ahead, LM PAY remains focused on leveraging its strong market position, expanding its client base, and continuously enhancing its product offering. With sustained demand for medical, beauty and aesthetics services and a proven business model, we are confident in our ability to maintain growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Lechicka 23A

01-156 Warsaw

Investor Relations

+48 881 780 994
investors@lmpay.pl

 


30.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 1998965

 
End of News EQS News Service

1998965  30.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998965&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten