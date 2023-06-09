EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE: The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Product Launch

09.06.2023

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

Cologne, 09. June 2023 - Until now, online theory classes were considered an exception during the Corona pandemic. After this exception was revoked by the Federal Ministry of Transport in 2022, driving schools were only allowed to teach their learner drivers in attendance. Now, according to the BMDV, online theory will be permitted permanently from 01.01.2025 in Germany.

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt), presented the roadmap and guidelines for the introduction of online theory on June 2. This will make Germany one of the last European countries to digitize theory instruction for driving schools.

Boris Polenske, CEO of 123fahrschule welcomes the customer- and innovation-friendly online theory roadmap of the BMDV & BASt: "Even though the permanent approval of online theory in Germany's driving schools took a very long time and there will be no permanent change in the law until 2025, it shows that Germany is moving slowly but nevertheless sustainably towards digitalization." 123fahrschule would like to expressly thank all those involved in politics & associations who have made the goal of permanently approving online theory in Germany possible.



Online theory lessons meet with a positive response, especially from driving students, who

gain spatial and temporal flexibility for everyday life through e-learning.

The 123fahrschule will use the positive experience of online theory instruction gained during the corona pandemic to further improve the e-learning offering. In addition, the time until 01.01.2025 will be used wisely to further optimize the company's own e-learning systems.

In addition, 123fahrschule will continue to pursue its expansion strategy and further increase the number of sales territories in Germany. In particular, 123fahrschule's market position in the German states of Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg is to be further expanded through acquisitions. To this end, the company is in advanced talks with outside capital providers for the financing of the expansion strategy.



According to the current state of knowledge and negotiations, there will be a mandatory attendance part of one to two teaching units for the learner drivers before the online theory lessons. Online theory will then only be possible for learner drivers at driving schools where the classroom part of the theory lessons has also taken place. This arrangement fits in perfectly with the strategy of 123fahrschule, which in its expansion strategy is primarily concerned with establishing centrally located and easily accessible locations. In addition, this approach prevents online pure players from offering theory lessons with a low quality standard.

123fahrschule was already able to present the strategic decisions associated with these resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of 06.06.2023 and received very positive feedback from the shareholders present. In the meeting in presence at the 123fahrschule site in Recklinghausen, the shareholders present and represented by proxy followed the resolution proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with an overwhelming majority.

About 123fahrschule SE

123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F, Primaermarkt Duesseldorf) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.

Your contact person: Felicia Kollofrath

Tel: 0221-177357-60 | ir@123fahrschule.de | www.123fahrschule.de

