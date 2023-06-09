EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE: The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'834 0.5%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9691 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'965 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'818 0.0%  Dollar 0.8989 0.0%  Öl 75.3 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
GAM-Aktie: Veröffentlichung des Liontrust-Angebotsprospekt verzögert sich
Nikkei 225 markiert Mehrjahreshoch: Darum raten Experten der Bank of America dennoch vom Kauf japanischer Aktien ab
GM-Aktie nachbörslich an der NYSE im Plus: Tesla öffnet Supercharger-Ladenetz für Autos vom Konkurrenten General Motors
Comet-Aktie: Nachfolger für scheidenden Chief Information Officer gefunden
Goldman Sachs-Experten rechnen mit hartnäckigem Inflationsdruck: Diese beiden Aktien könnten dennoch gute Renditen bringen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

123fahrschule Aktie [Valor: 57691276 / ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2023 08:00:18

EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE: The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

123fahrschule
6.75 EUR 10.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Product Launch
123fahrschule SE: The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

09.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) presents roadmap for online theory Annual General Meeting supports further strategy of 123fahrschule

Cologne, 09. June 2023 - Until now, online theory classes were considered an exception during the Corona pandemic. After this exception was revoked by the Federal Ministry of Transport in 2022, driving schools were only allowed to teach their learner drivers in attendance. Now, according to the BMDV, online theory will be permitted permanently from 01.01.2025 in Germany.

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt), presented the roadmap and guidelines for the introduction of online theory on June 2. This will make Germany one of the last European countries to digitize theory instruction for driving schools.

Boris Polenske, CEO of 123fahrschule welcomes the customer- and innovation-friendly online theory roadmap of the BMDV & BASt: "Even though the permanent approval of online theory in Germany's driving schools took a very long time and there will be no permanent change in the law until 2025, it shows that Germany is moving slowly but nevertheless sustainably towards digitalization." 123fahrschule would like to expressly thank all those involved in politics & associations who have made the goal of permanently approving online theory in Germany possible.

Online theory lessons meet with a positive response, especially from driving students, who
gain spatial and temporal flexibility for everyday life through e-learning.
The 123fahrschule will use the positive experience of online theory instruction gained during the corona pandemic to further improve the e-learning offering. In addition, the time until 01.01.2025 will be used wisely to further optimize the company's own e-learning systems.

In addition, 123fahrschule will continue to pursue its expansion strategy and further increase the number of sales territories in Germany. In particular, 123fahrschule's market position in the German states of Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg is to be further expanded through acquisitions. To this end, the company is in advanced talks with outside capital providers for the financing of the expansion strategy.

According to the current state of knowledge and negotiations, there will be a mandatory attendance part of one to two teaching units for the learner drivers before the online theory lessons. Online theory will then only be possible for learner drivers at driving schools where the classroom part of the theory lessons has also taken place. This arrangement fits in perfectly with the strategy of 123fahrschule, which in its expansion strategy is primarily concerned with establishing centrally located and easily accessible locations. In addition, this approach prevents online pure players from offering theory lessons with a low quality standard.

123fahrschule was already able to present the strategic decisions associated with these resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of 06.06.2023 and received very positive feedback from the shareholders present. In the meeting in presence at the 123fahrschule site in Recklinghausen, the shareholders present and represented by proxy followed the resolution proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with an overwhelming majority.

________________________________________________________________________

About 123fahrschule SE

123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F, Primaermarkt Duesseldorf) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.

Contact:

123fahrschule SE

Your contact person: Felicia Kollofrath
Tel: 0221-177357-60 | ir@123fahrschule.de | www.123fahrschule.de
More info at: www.123fahrschule.de


09.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Phone: 0221-177357-0
E-mail: ir@123fahrschule.de
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9
WKN: A2P4HL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1652133

 
End of News EQS News Service

1652133  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652133&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 123fahrschule SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:08 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung hält an
06:00 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
08.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'770.92 19.51 SMIR9U
Short 11'999.43 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'447.01 8.98 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'311.83 08.06.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'853.51 19.51 XUSSMU
Long 10'614.73 13.80 XASSMU
Long 10'145.12 8.77 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie knapp im Plus: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
GameStop-Aktie bricht ein: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit