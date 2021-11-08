EQS-NAV: Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2021

EQS Group-NAV: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, November 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2021

As of October 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 143.02 (CHF 151.54), representing a change of +1.1% in EUR (-0.9% in CHF) since September 30, 2021.

The NAV increase is the result of positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds, including Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Pelion VI and Clarus Lifesciences III.

PEH announced a direct co-investment in the last NAV update (Regina Maria) and has completed another one in October (Lignetics). The two co-investments have been funded in October, which resulted in the portfolio being cash-flow negative in the reporting month despite distributions of EUR 8.0m from several portfolio funds., e.g., Alpha CEE II's distribution from the sale of Equa Bank, a commercial bank operating in the Czech Republic, and ABRY Senior Equity V's proceeds from the sale of OneCare Media, a digital health media company that delivers and markets evidence-based content.

As mentioned above, PEH completed a USD 5.0m direct co-investment alongside EagleTree Capital in Lignetics, a US-based heating and BBQ-pellets manufacturer and distributor.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,526,764 as of October 31, 2021 (September 30, 2021: 2,528,068). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

