|
24.05.2024 08:32:49
EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Jade Buddenberg, Acquisition of 945 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91833 24.05.2024 CET/CEST
