Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111
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09.09.2026 18:16:40
EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Sale of 1735 shares to cover taxes and costs in connection with the settlement of exercised virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|LEI Code:
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106978 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga
Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.Weiterlesen!