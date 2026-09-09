Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’805 -1.8%  SPI 19’510 -1.7%  Dow 52’334 -0.9%  DAX 25’576 -1.7%  Euro 0.9426 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’312 -1.6%  Gold 4’395 0.9%  Bitcoin 63’654 0.3%  Dollar 0.8105 0.1%  Öl 101.4 3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats August
Warren Buffetts Wette gegen Hedgefonds: Der Beleg für passives Investieren
Holcim-Aktie in Rot: Investition in Cloud Cycle für Echtzeit-Qualitätskontrolle
AUTO1-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Finanzvorstand verlässt Unternehmen
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Rückkaufangebot für sechs ausstehende Anleihen verdoppelt - Finanz-Lernplattform für junge Leute lanciert
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.09.2026 18:15:43

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 3225 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021

Zalando
21.76 CHF -1.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 3225 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.58 EUR 76,045.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.58 EUR 76,045.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
LEI Code: 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86



 
End of News EQS News Service




106972  09.09.2026 CET/CEST





Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -25.45 152376822
Long 8 -4.26 159476130
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga

Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Zalando

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten