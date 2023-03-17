EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...

SMI 10'588 -1.2%  SPI 13'862 -1.2%  Dow 31'809 -1.4%  DAX 14'738 -1.5%  Euro 0.9868 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'055 -1.5%  Gold 1'960 2.1%  Bitcoin 24'461 5.0%  Dollar 0.9279 -0.2%  Öl 72.6 -2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin steigt seit neun Monaten auf Höchststand
Spotify startet NFT-Pilotprojekt - der BAYC ist involviert
Alphabet-Aktie dennoch höher: Studie errechnet, dass Google Schweizer Medienunternehmen Millionen schulden würde
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Credit Suisse-Aktie als Opfer des Bankenbebens - Die grössten Probleme der Bank sind aber hausgemacht
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Zalando Aktie [Valor: 25375574 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2023 16:16:13

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...

Zalando
33.16 CHF -4.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 40.00 with maturity until 15.12.2023; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1

b) Nature of the transaction


Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call options in a discretionary manner before the end of the term

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81693  17.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584971&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Zalando

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 171,000 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Abschluss einer interessewahrenden Verkaufsorder uber 17.300 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Zalando SE (siehe Meldung vom 14.03.2023) mit der Maßgabe, die ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Abschluss einer interessewahrenden Verkaufsorder uber 171.000 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Zalando SE (siehe Meldung vom 14.03.2023) mit der Maßgabe, die ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 43,400 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Abschluss einer interessewahrenden Verkaufsorder uber 43.400 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Zalando SE (siehe Meldung vom 14.03.2023) mit der Maßgabe, die ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Abschluss einer interessewahrenden Verkaufsorder uber 12.500 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Zalando SE (siehe Meldung vom 14.03.2023) mit der Maßgabe, die ... (EQS Group)
16:16
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 12,500 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ... (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten