EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Celeus GmbH, Termination of the discretionary sell order of 11 October 2024 for 25,000 shares per month at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, starting 1 November 2024, ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Celeus GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): Gentz Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Termination of the discretionary sell order of 11 October 2024 for 25,000 shares per month at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, starting 1 November 2024, term 36 months

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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