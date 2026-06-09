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Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

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09.06.2026 11:30:42

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Celeus GmbH, Termination of the discretionary sell order of 11 October 2024 for 25,000 shares per month at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, starting 1 November 2024, ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Celeus GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Gentz
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Termination of the discretionary sell order of 11 October 2024 for 25,000 shares per month at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, starting 1 November 2024, term 36 months

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105394  09.06.2026 CET/CEST





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