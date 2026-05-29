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Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

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Times + Sales

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Realtime Push

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29.05.2026 09:05:40

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Anna Dimitrova, buy

Zalando
21.09 CHF 2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anna
Last name(s): Dimitrova

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.2900 EUR 15,157.20 EUR
22.3200 EUR 4,910.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.2973 EUR 20,067.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange
MIC: XGAT


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105218  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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