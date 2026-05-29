Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111
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29.05.2026 09:05:40
EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Anna Dimitrova, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105218 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Zalando
|
09:05
|EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Anna Dimitrova, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:05
|EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Anna Dimitrova, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
28.05.26
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX fällt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
28.05.26