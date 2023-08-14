|
14.08.2023 16:45:52
EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy
Wienerberger
24.74 CHF -6.20%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
14.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85157 14.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:40
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:40
|EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, Kauf (EQS Group)