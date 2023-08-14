EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.08.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Birtel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wienerberger AG

b) LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000831706





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.00 EUR 696 Units



26.04 EUR 404 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



28613.88 EUR 1100 Units





e) Date of the transaction

14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





14.08.2023 CET/CEST

