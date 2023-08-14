Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Wienerberger Aktie [Valor: 431965 / ISIN: AT0000831706]
14.08.2023 16:45:51

EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy

Wienerberger
24.74 CHF -6.20%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.08.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Birtel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
25.99 EUR 1500 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38986.50 EUR 1500 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


14.08.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85155  14.08.2023 CET/CEST



