09.05.2025 13:15:09

EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, buy

Westwing
7.82 EUR -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2025 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Westrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group SE

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.88 EUR 34,908.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.88 EUR 34,908.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Baader Bank
MIC: BAAD


09.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98528  09.05.2025 CET/CEST





