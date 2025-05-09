|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
09.05.2025 13:15:09
EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98528 09.05.2025 CET/CEST