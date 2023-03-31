SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'128 0.8%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9931 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'975 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'974 1.4%  Dollar 0.9140 0.0%  Öl 79.8 0.7% 
31.03.2023 18:55:08

EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy

Westwing
7.77 EUR -1.15%




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Hoerning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group SE

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.86 EUR 31440.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.86 EUR 31440.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82223  31.03.2023 CET/CEST



