EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Hoerning





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Westwing Group SE

b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2N4H07





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.86 EUR 31440.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.86 EUR 31440.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





