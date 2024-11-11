|
11.11.2024 18:44:14
EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
95065 11.11.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
|
18:44
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:44
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:08
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:08
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.11.24
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.11.24
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.11.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Beschluss über öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot (EQS Group)
|
08.11.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Resolution to make a public share buyback offer (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westwing AG
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.