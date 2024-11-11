Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’917 1.0%  SPI 15’853 0.8%  Dow 44’321 0.8%  DAX 19’449 1.2%  Euro 0.9380 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’854 1.1%  Gold 2’613 -2.7%  Bitcoin 74’727 6.1%  Dollar 0.8801 0.5%  Öl 71.8 -2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ausblick: Sixt SE St öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Wienerberger präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Brenntag SE legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: JENOPTIK vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Alcon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2024 18:44:14

EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy

Westwing
7.94 EUR 0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2024 / 18:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Barchewitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group SE

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.770564 EUR 38852.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.770564 EUR 38852.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2024; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95065  11.11.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027383&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Westwing AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Westwing AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07.11.24 Westwing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.23 Westwing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen