EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Ulrich Bellgardt, Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.05.2024 / 17:21 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Bellgardt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG

b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007507501





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



40.70 EUR 895.40 EUR



41.00 EUR 1927.00 EUR



41.60 EUR 5200.00 EUR



41.60 EUR 5283.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.4505 EUR 13305.60 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: AQUIS EU MIC: NEXX





