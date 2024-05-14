Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
WashTec Aktie [Valor: 725872 / ISIN: DE0007507501]
14.05.2024 17:22:31

EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Ulrich Bellgardt, Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife

WashTec
30.43 CHF -15.45%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2024 / 17:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Bellgardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
40.70 EUR 895.40 EUR
41.00 EUR 1927.00 EUR
41.60 EUR 5200.00 EUR
41.60 EUR 5283.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.4505 EUR 13305.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: AQUIS EU
MIC: NEXX


14.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91539  14.05.2024 CET/CEST



