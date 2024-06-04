Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.06.2024 09:49:31

EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy

WashTec
30.43 CHF -15.45%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Drolshagen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
39.90 EUR 1396.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.9000 EUR 1396.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92077  04.06.2024 CET/CEST



